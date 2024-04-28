In Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news, Lando Norris has been pictured with a bandaged face after a party in Amsterdam ended in tears and an eye-watering number has been put on Adrian Newey’s Red Bull salary.

Hold on tight, it’s time to motor through the main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Lando Norris injury, Adrian Newey salary and more

Lando Norris suffers facial injury

McLaren driver Lando Norris has been pictured with bandages after sustaining a facial injury ahead of next weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Images surfaced on social media on Saturday evening showing Norris nursing a cut to his face while partying on a boat in the Dutch capital of Amsterdam, where the McLaren driver was believed to have been revelling in the Koningsdag (King’s Day) celebrations.

It is thought that Norris cut his nose on broken glass. His participation in the Miami GP is unlikely to be in doubt.

Read more: Lando Norris sustains facial injury ahead of Miami Grand Prix after Amsterdam party

Revealed: Adrian Newey’s reported Red Bull salary

Adrian Newey could walk away from an eye-watering salary if his mooted Red Bull departure materialises, it has been claimed.

Reports this week claimed Newey has signalled his intention to leave Red Bull, having been a central figure behind the team’s success since his arrival from McLaren in 2006.

And now “conservative estimates” have revealed the true worth of Newey to Red Bull.

Read more: Adrian Newey’s reported Red Bull salary emerges in midst of shock exit rumours

Carlos Sainz opens up on ‘blow’ of Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari bombshell

Carlos Sainz has admitted Ferrari’s signing of Lewis Hamilton came as a surprise, revealing his target is to secure a “top seat” for the F1 2025 season amid interest from Red Bull and Mercedes.

Sainz learned over the winter that he will be replaced by Hamilton next season, but has responded to the news by making his best-ever start to an F1 campaign.

Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes caught him by surprise, with Sainz convinced he had been on course to earn a new Ferrari contract.

Read more: Carlos Sainz’s two-team wishlist for F1 2025 after ‘hard’ Lewis Hamilton ‘blow’

Nico Rosberg warns Carlos Sainz over Audi switch

Nico Rosberg, the F1 2016 World Champion, has warned Carlos Sainz that he risks “starting all over again” if he joins Audi, but admitted it would be a “great fit.”

Sainz has been heavily liked with Audi for some time, with Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko recently letting it slip that the German manufacturer has presented a lucrative three-year contract to the outgoing Ferrari driver.

However, Sainz is thought to be keen on joining a team with more immediate victory hopes.

Read more: Nico Rosberg warns Carlos Sainz despite ‘great fit’ team being on the driver market

Mercedes warned of long-term consequences of Lewis Hamilton W15 setup experiments

Lewis Hamilton is not “willing to accept the reality” of Mercedes’ situation in F1 2024, with his setup experiments likely to have “long-term” consequences for the team’s development of the W15 car.

That is the view of former F1 technical director Gary Anderson, who has urged Hamilton to “look and learn” from team-mate George Russell in the seven-time World Champion’s bid to kickstart his season.

Hamilton has claimed to have pursued several setup gambles over the last two years in a desperate attempt to unlock more performance from his underperforming car.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton ‘not accepting reality’ as Mercedes warned of W15 set-up experiments