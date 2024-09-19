Lando Norris points at ‘plenty of other teams’ in ‘you just don’t see it on TV’ claim

Lando Norris is proud of McLaren for pushing the envelope on the technical regulations and said plenty of teams are doing it.

McLaren’s rear wing has been the focus of plenty of attention in the days since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as TV footage suggested the rear wing is flexing beyond what the rules permit.

Lando Norris: McLaren has cleared the tests, and FIA is happy

Footage from the race in Baku showed the rear wing flexing on the McLaren MCL38, to the point where it has picked up the moniker ‘mini-DRS’ as it would appear to aid straight-line speed – something which proved very useful for Oscar Piastri in his defence against Charles Leclerc down Baku’s long main straight.

The rear wing has passed all of the FIA’s scrutineering and static flex tests, with no issues as to its legality under the current checks.

While no official complaints have been lodged with the FIA, a team is understood to have approached the governing body to seek clarification on the matter and, on Thursday, a statement was given to PlanetF1.com in relation to the rear wing flexibility situation.

“The FIA is closely monitoring the flexibility of bodywork on all cars and reserves the right to request teams to make modifications at any point during the season,” read the statement.

“However, if a team successfully passes all deflection tests and adheres to the regulations and technical directives, they are deemed to be in full compliance, and no further action will be taken.

The FIA is currently reviewing data and any additional evidence that has emerged from the Baku GP and is considering any mitigating measures for future implementation.

“This is part of the standard process when scrutineering technical legality, and the FIA retains the authority to introduce regulatory changes during the season if required.”

Speaking to media in Singapore ahead of the race at Marina Bay this weekend, Lando Norris praised his team for having pushed the envelope of what’s possible under the regulations, saying he’s “proud” to be racing for a team showing innovation in its approach.

No, I’m very happy – they’re doing a very good job,” he said.

“So, yeah. I mean, everything’s been tested, everything’s legal.

“So we’re doing what we can – that’s what Formula 1 is for, exploring everything within the rules.

“We’ve cleared all the tests and everything, and the FIA is happy.

“So now I’m proud. I’m happy with what the team is doing. They’re pushing the limits, and that’s what you’ve got to do if you want to fight at the top and fight against people who are also known for doing such things and exploring every area possible.

“I’m more proud of the team for pushing every single area that we can. We’ve not been in situations where we could do that in the past, but now we’re in that position. So I’m very happy.”

The British driver pointed out that innovations happen up and down the grid, but perhaps don’t get the same visibility as they occur further down the grid.

“It’s actually a cool thing to see,” he said.

“I think, in my opinion, there are so many rules, there are so many things in place, but teams, including us, are finding ways to just explore and look at different things other people have not thought of.

“But, as much as you might see us doing it, there’s still plenty of other teams doing it that you just don’t see on TV and maybe have not led a race, and you don’t see on certain cameras and stuff.

“But it’s not just us, so yeah, it’s a big game. It’s a big race out there. But, from my side now, I’m very happy with what McLaren’s doing.”

Lando Norris: I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing

Having closed the gap to Max Verstappen down to 59 points as he salvaged fourth place from his 16th-place grid slot in Azerbaijan, Norris said he feels he’s performing near his best as he bids for his maiden F1 title.

“I’m still feeling good. I still feel confident. I still feel as confident as I have done for a long time,” he said.

“I still feel like I’m doing some of my best qualis and my best races, just, yeah, just not feeling like the outcome is what it feels like it should be, in a way, which is a little bit frustrating,

“But, at the same time, I’m still optimistic into every race. I just want one where things just click a little bit more. So I still feel good. I still feel like I’m performing well. Just a couple of clean weekends is all.”

Asked whether he needs to change his approach, given his opportunities to close in on Verstappen are reducing in number, Norris said he is questioning and reviewing what he does in every race – but has no intention of changing his approach.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I do. I mean, if I go back to last weekend, I asked myself should I have done something different under the yellow flag?” he said.

“Having the yellow flag is just being unlucky. I go back to Monza in the race, should I have done something different there? I question myself on that, should I have just been more forceful and not think as much about who it is, and that kind of thing.

“So just a little bit of regret of potentially not making the right decision. But, apart from these one or two key deciding points, the rest is very good – from the tyre management side, the racing side, I still feel like everything I have and that I need is there.

“It’s just one or two things have always held me back or one thing on a weekend, but that one thing makes a big difference.”

