Lando Norris has gone from favourite to not even in the running according to your updated F1 2025 Drivers’ title predictions.

Just five races after the majority of you said Norris would be crowned champion, the McLaren driver has been overtaken by not one, not two, but three drivers whose names were put forward.

How you think the F1 2025 title will play out after five races

No love for Lando

Just under two months ago, 32.5% of you said Norris would win the world title but five races later and his stock appears to have fallen dramatically.

As to why you believe Norris will not win, here’s what you had to say:

Lando is ultra quick, but I am concerned that he makes a few too many mistakes. – Ex Pitlane Monkey Norris is probably slightly faster, but too emotional, over drives the car and makes one too many mistakes – Satya Saptaputra I’m afraid that Norris makes far too many mistakes, even though he is marginally faster than Piastri. Also, Max is in his head, and in wheel to wheel competition, he almost always comes off second best. Piastri showed how to deal with Max in Jeddah – Aslam Khan

There were some though who still reckoned it was Norris’ to lose.

I think he is still a bit quicker than Oscar and the McLaren is the best car out there. That’s provided Lando can keep his head together and deal with issues that arise without getting too down. It’s early days, but so far it’s awesome not knowing who is going to run away with the title. – Wayne Rowlinson

Piastri on pole for champion trophy

While Norris may no longer be your top choice, his spot has been taken by his team-mate Oscar Piastri with plenty of you picking the 24-year-old to become the first Australian champion since 1980.

Oscar is looking absolutely brilliant. He’s cool and calm, and looks set to be able to handle the pressure, but that will be put to the test. – Satya Saptaputra Without any doubt, Piastri is the bolter this year. As a long time F1 fan and follower, his rapid rise seems to mirror Verstappen’s and past champions rise their early years of F1 racing. We might see Antonelli doing the same. Piastri is doing nearly everything right currently, his consistency, cool head and most importantly, his rapid pathway of learning which he then implements during qualifying and the race. – Peter Christopher Piastri remains calm and consistent which could give him the edge over Norris. – Jojo I think Max will prevail but Piastri is improving all the time. Wouldn’t surprise me if he pulls it off but the concern is Red Bull will find more speed than McLaren can. Maybe the other point nobody is considering is Piastri’s best circuits are those in Europe and yet to come. His weakness were the tracks he just won on. – Cookster

Don’t count Verstappen out, but work needed from Red Bull

While Piastri took plenty of the vote, there were more than a few of you who said it was too early to rule out reigning champion Max Verstappen.

I still think Verstappen is the favorite. If Red Bull can solve the issues their car has or the flexi wing change does hurt McLaren he has kept himself close enough in the opening races to be able to win it. If Red Bull don’t sort the car then Piastri will walk it with Verstappen second and Russell third. – Alexandra Peller McLaren should have taken more distance in the opening races – this is where Verstappen actually won his ’24 WDC – he is still too close, so I honestly will not be surprised if he manages to snatch it out of their hands. – FdK Verstappen has managed to stay surprisingly close in the points and I have a feeling that Red Bull will sort out their car. So for me, Verstappen is still the favourite for now, closely followed by Piastri. I’d love for it to go down to the wire though! – Jojo

There was also a prediction about what Verstappen may do if he wins the title.

If Max wins I wouldn’t be surprised if he retires, there just wouldn’t be anything left to prove. – Sara J

Will McLaren’s ‘Papaya Rules’ be their downfall?

With Red Bull able to focus on just one driver, plenty of comments were made about McLaren trying to be fair to both Piastri and Norris. Some of you reckon that will be their downfall.

As much as I hate to admit it, Max will win due to McLaren’s decision to support two drivers. He only need to do 2/3s the job and still win. – Anonymous McLaren is better but once Norris starts nailing starts they will alternate good performances, there won’t be a dominating McLaren and one day they will take each other out. – Marcelo Inetti

However some of you reckon that is “complete nonsense.”

It’s complete nonsense about McLaren drivers taking points off each other. If they can’t be consistent 1/2 or 2/3 with their car, then neither deserve the WDC – Anthony Andrews A big thing is being made by some that the two McLaren drivers are taking points off each other. This only makes sense when they finish in consecutive order and thus Piastri has taken seven points away and Norris three. When other guys are in between, you can’t really make that claim. Norris not only has Max in his head but Piastri as well at this point. With a vastly superior car at this point neither McLaren guy has put much gap to Max. If Max pulls this off he will be able to name his price. – The Witch

