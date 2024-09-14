‘Frustrated’ Lando Norris paints bleak Azerbaijan GP picture after shock Q1 exit

Falling in Q1 on a critical weekend for his F1 2024 title push, Lando Norris is not optimistic for his chances of progressing up the order.

Norris went into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend with McLaren putting their full backing behind him in the bid to chase down Championship leader Max Verstappen, the gap 62 points, but rather than Oscar Piastri playing the support role, he is their leading hope for crucial Constructors’ Championship points in Baku, with Red Bull just eight points up the road from McLaren in P1.

Lando Norris ‘impossible’ overtaking concern in Baku

Norris will be forced to start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from P17, as he pointed the finger at Alpine’s Esteban Ocon for triggering a yellow flag and forcing him to back out going into Turn 16.

Put to him that he seemed to be on the back foot in qualifying, Norris replied: “Not really on the back foot, just the guy ahead of me crashed and those yellow flags. I was feeling good.

Asked if lifting off was what really killed the lap, Norris replied: “When you have a two-kilometre straight and you lift at the beginning, of course, yeah. Nothing I could do, honestly.

“Of course, a bit disappointed and frustrated, but yeah, nothing I can change.”

But considering Norris was “feeling good” out on track before that qualifying-ending drama, surely his hopes are high for a strong recovery on race day, especially as Verstappen starts P6 only? Not exactly.

“I think everything’s kind of going to have to be done with strategy, because you can’t overtake,” said Norris.

“There’s plenty of cars at the back which have taken all the wing off and just hope for the best, and that makes it impossible for a lot of cars to overtake them.

“The car is quick, and we kind of hope that can come into our hands and at some point I can get clean air, but on a street circuit, everything gets backed up so much you just kind of get forced into a position and you can’t do a lot at times.

“We’ll hope for the best, but I don’t expect anything magical in that strategy comes into play.”

Pressed on what this means for his title chances, Norris concluded with: “Doesn’t make a difference for me.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc launches from pole as he looks to make it back-to-back victories after his Monza triumph.

