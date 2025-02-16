Martin Brundle joked that Lando Norris will have to add “razorblades to those elbows” when in wheel-to-wheel battle with Max Verstappen this season.

The two title challengers last season made contact on multiple occasions, most notably while battling for the lead in Austria and Mexico City, along with Norris picking up a penalty for overtaking Verstappen off-track in Austin.

Norris spoke himself of having proven he is capable of fighting against the best Formula 1 has to offer last season, and he is looking to convert that into a strong start to the 2025 season.

Sky Sports analyst and former Formula 1 driver Brundle said the McLaren driver believes that he will be able to challenge next season, and added that the reigning World Champion is a “tough” racer on track against each of his rivals.

“I think Lando knows how to lead from the front now,” Brundle told Sky Sports News.

“I think he probably believes he can win a World Championship. He’ll have to get his elbows out and get some razorblades on those elbows in some wheel-to-wheel combat with Max.

“That’s clear, as everybody has to because that’s how Max goes racing. He’s tough, and that’s why he’s won the last four World Championships.”

With McLaren and Williams having pulled the covers off their cars for the year already, the remaining teams will be unveiling their liveries at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday.

But whatever happens, Brundle hopes to see the “best driver win” in what he anticipates to be a highly-competitive season in Formula 1.

“I think I have no doubt, but this is going to be a super tight year. It’s going to be, I think, incredibly competitive,” he said.

“The regulations are very mature. There’s nowhere to go much with the cars. They’ll all tweak them here and there, but with this massive change coming for 2026, so quite soon, the teams will want to put their budget, their resource, their people, their manpower, into the 2026 car, so I think they’re going to start pretty level.

“We’ve got five or six new rookies on the grid. I think the top four teams will be uber competitive, and may the best driver win.”

