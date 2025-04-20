Lando Norris has lost his lead of the World Drivers’ Championship to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, the latter of whom took his third win of the F1 2025 season.

Despite that, the Briton is confident he’ll be able to return to the top of the charts, so long as he gets his Saturdays sorted out.

Lando Norris still ‘the best’ despite mistakes

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

After crashing into the wall during his first fast lap in Q3 ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lando Norris had a difficult Sunday ahead of him — particularly with teammate Oscar Piastri just one point behind him in the standings starting on the front row.

Piastri scrapped with polesitter Max Verstappen heading into the first corner, refusing to cede ground to the reigning champion. Verstappen was slapped with a five-second penalty, which allowed Piastri to cruise to a victory unchallenged.

For his own part, Norris had a strong race. Starting the race from 10th on hard tyres, he was able to take advantage of an alternate strategy that helped him climb up to the lead before his pit stop, then use his medium tyres to carve further up the field.

Ultimately, it was good enough to finish fourth — just over a second behind the final podium-sitter Charles Leclerc.

Speaking to media, including PlanetF1.com, after the race, Norris admitted that,”Because of my mistakes like yesterday and things like that, I paid a price, and I made my life very tough for myself.

“So I’m happy enough.”

But the big news of the day was his teammate Piastri’s win — and the fact that Piastri has since usurped him in the World Drivers’ Championship standings, 10 points adrift.

When asked how he felt about seeing his teammate take over the championship lead, Norris said, “I’m not surprised because of all the mistakes I’ve made over the last few Saturdays.

“My Sundays, I think I’m pretty happy with — they’ve been pretty strong. All of my Sundays, the pace has been good.

“I have the confidence that the pace is there, and I feel like I’m the best at the minute, but I make my life too tough on Saturday.

“I’m making myself work for it; it makes my Sundays a little bit more fun at times. I gotta work on my Saturdays, and if I can work on my Saturdays, I’m confident I can get back to where I was.”

After just five Grands Prix, there will be plenty of time for Norris to make up ground — and the F1 circus is off to Miami next, where the Briton took his first win.

