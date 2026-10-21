Lando Norris is attempting to gain a position on the F2 grid with his newly created LN4 Fusion team, and he doesn’t have long to wait to discover whether he has been successful.

Both F2 and F3 admit teams on a three-year rolling cycle.

Lando Norris praised for ‘giving back’ via team creation

Norris launched his LN4 Fusion team at the start of September, alongside the LN4 Legacy Programme, which has the stated aim to identify and support exceptional young talent to give them the same backing that the reigning F1 champion enjoyed on his path to the top tier of motorsport.

This saw quickly confirmed entries into the Italian F4 Championship, FIA Formula Regional European Championship [FRECA] and Formula 3. On top of this, Norris is attempting to secure positions on both the British F4 grid, as well as that of the direct F1 feeder series, F2.

Although Norris was able to secure his position in F3 by acquiring the assets of existing team AIX, meaning he could enter mid-cycle, the McLaren driver created his team in time to register interest in an F2 berth ahead of the new cycle.

Providing an update on the process, F2 CEO Bruno Michel told media including PlanetF1, “We are finalising the process of the selection for the teams, for the F2 teams, for the next three years, and we’ll be very soon announcing the teams.

“Lando has already entered into Formula 3 by buying the assets of AIX, and for us it’s very positive to have someone like Lando coming back into the system.”

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The process is expected to conclude in around a month, ahead of the closing rounds of the current season, which is due to end in Qatar and Abu Dhabi in early December.

Paying tribute to Norris’ effort to give back to the system that aided his rise to global stardom, Michel added: “I’m always very grateful to the drivers who are always trying to give back a bit of what they’ve been earning because of what happened to their career, and it’s a very strong thing for Lando, and I think he’s also enjoying it very much.

“He wants to work with young drivers as well. He wants to help them as he’s been helped in the past, and that’s fantastic for us.

“On top of that, I’m sure he’ll have a good approach on how to run the team, even if he’s not going to be there on the day-to-day basis because he has another job, but for sure, it’s very positive.”

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