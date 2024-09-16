Lando Norris sets record straight on Max Verstappen VSC radio snitch accusation

Lando Norris insists he didn’t complain about Max Verstappen overtaking cars under VSC conditions after the Baku GP, he just “stated facts”.

Verstappen had to visit the stewards after Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix having been cited for an alleged Virtual Safety Car infringement for overtaking after the chequered flag.

Did Lando Norris land Max Verstappen in hot water with the FIA?

The Grand Prix ended under VSC conditions with Oscar Piastri taking the win ahead of Charles Leclerc.

The duo, who had engaged in a thrilling tussle for most of the 51-lap race, were given a breather as they cruised to the chequered flag after the VSC came out on the penultimate lap for Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez’s heavy crash at Turn 3.

The crash elevated George Russell onto the podium with Norris recovering from 15th on the grid to finish fourth while Verstappen was P5.

After the chequered flag Verstappen caught up to Norris on the approach to Turn 18, waving to his title rival and good friend, before passing Russell before the right-hand kink at Turn 19 to give him a thumbs up.

Norris reported Verstappen overtaking to McLaren, saying over the radio: “Max is overtaking everyone. It’s still a VSC, right? I don’t know if it still matters or not, but it’s still a VSC.”

Shortly after, the Dutchman was called to the stewards for overtaking under Virtual Safety Car Conditions after the chequered flag, a breach of Article 12.2.1 h) of the International Sporting Code.

F1 2024’s naughty step

👉F1 penalty points: Which driver is closest to receiving a one-race ban?

👉Revealed: The most fined drivers and teams on the F1 2024 grid

Norris insists he wasn’t trying to get Verstappen into trouble, he wanted to know if what he was doing was allowed.

Interviewed by F1 TV, he was asked what he had been “complaining about with Max Verstappen”, and quickly replied: “I didn’t complain about anything, I just stated facts.

“I just had VSC on my dash with the yellow lights. Obviously, there was a crash with paramedics on track which normally means no overtaking but he was overtaking.

“So I questioned it, I quizzed it to my team because I didn’t think you were allowed to overtake but maybe I’m wrong.”

For his part, Verstappen was surprised that he was investigated by the stewards as he “didn’t pass under the Virtual Safety Car.

“We crossed the line, the race is finished, and there are a lot of examples in the past, this year as well, when we have done exactly the same thing. So for me I’m a bit surprised.”

The stewards did note in their ruling that Sunday’s race wasn’t the first time this season that a driver had overtaken under VSC conditions after the race and while Verstappen was given a warning for Baku, “further breaches may incur significant penalties”.

The Dutchman was one of four drivers handed a warning for the same infringement in Azerbaijan, along with Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

Beating Verstappen to the chequered flag in Baku and taking the fastest lap point, Norris closed the gap in the Drivers’ standings to 59 points with seven races remaining.

Read next: Azerbaijan GP conclusions: Piastri’s title warning, Perez driver coach, keep Bearman in