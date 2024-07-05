Lando Norris very nearly crashed into the back of Red Bull stand-in Isack Hadjar as the drivers took to the track at Silverstone.

The McLaren man looked certain to have his second collision with a Red Bull in as many races having made contact with Max Verstappen in Austria but unlike the tangle in Spielberg, Norris was able to avoid the rear of Hadjar’s car…just.

Lando Norris in Red Bull near miss at Silverstone

Hadjar was filling in for Sergio Perez as part of the mandate to run rookie drivers in two FP1 sessions and what was a relatively straightforward session for the Frenchman nearly took a turn for the worse when he was very close to being hit by Norris.

Hadjar was driving slowly through Turn 2 when Norris was approaching on a quick lap and with the Red Bull junior unaware of the McLaren man behind him, he stayed on the racing line.

The result was Norris slamming on the brakes and just avoiding contact with the 19-year-old who came P19 in the session.

The stewards announced shortly after that they would investigate the incident after the session. The two drivers were then summoned to meet the stewards at 2pm track time.

Hadjar raised his hand to apologise to Norris in what was one of several near-misses during a damp FP1 at Silverstone.

Asked by Sky F1 soon after the incident, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said: “You can see he has immediately stuck his hand up to apologise and [Hadjar] will obviously learn from that.

