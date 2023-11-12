Lando Norris fires Red Bull warning shot ahead of F1 2024 season

Lando Norris has been encouraged by McLaren’s ability to fight the Red Bulls this year and hopes it will go one step further in 2024.

While Red Bull have still won both championships with ease, their task did get a little harder post-Austria when upgrades fitted first to Norris’ car and then Oscar Piastri’s saw the MCL60 make huge performance gains.

But McLaren will need to improve even further over the winter if they are to catch Red Bull in 2024.

Lando Norris prepared for 2024 Red Bull fight

Norris has already achieved the most points in a single season of his career and is on course for his best finish in the standings, a sign of just how far the McLaren car has come from its early season form.

The Brit may still be without a win but has secured seven podiums this season, doubling his tally heading into the campaign.

“I’ve just been just saying to Max [Verstappen], since we bought this upgrade to Austria, I’ve been the second highest scoring driver on the grid,” he said. “I think we’ve been the second highest scoring team, potentially.

“Of course, we’ve taken some massive steps forward and at the same time, considering we’re talking about fighting the Red Bull, I think it’s still a very, very good thing what we’ve achieved this year.”

But the task ahead is a daunting one with Verstappen in the form of his life and the Red Bull car still a step ahead of the competition.

That fact was not lost on Norris who admitted he was “optimistic” for next year but was aware of the challenge ahead.

“We’re talking about one of the best drivers in Formula 1 ever, in one of the most dominating cars.

“And for us to go from where we were in Bahrain to getting close and talking about fighting a Red Bull, I think are very good signs for us. We know we still have plenty more things to come next year, so I’m excited.

“There’s no point thinking of it until next year but I’ll be optimistic and I believe we can do it as a team.”

