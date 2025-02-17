Lando Norris said he will take the season “one step at a time”, when told he is the early favourite to win a first World Championship.

At this stage, Norris is either outright favourite or joint-favourite with most bookmakers alongside Max Verstappen to win the 2025 title, though a wheel is yet to be turned in the 24-race calendar.

When McLaren unveiled the MCL39, which they themselves described as their ‘championship challenger’ for the season ahead, they head into the year defending the Constructors’ title for the first time since 1998.

Norris finished as runner-up in the Drivers’ standings behind Verstappen last year, but is a short price heading into the campaign to win the World Championship for the first time himself.

The McLaren driver said he appreciated the support from those backing him for title glory, and he is heading into the season with the mindset of ‘I can do it this year’ – but is mindful of the “very tough” season that lies ahead.

When presented with being the bookmakers’ favourite for the 2025 title and whether or not he feels like the favourite in his own mind, Norris replied to Sky Sports News: “I don’t know, I take it one step at a time.

“It’s a nice thing, so I appreciate all those guys out there and girls who are out there [supporting] me, but I’m focused on this year.

“I felt good after last season. I felt like I wanted to continue after Abu Dhabi – I ended on the right note, and I knew I needed to improve on some areas and some things, but I felt like I proved to myself that I’ve got what it takes.

“You know when something clicks, and you just feel like, ‘okay, I feel like I can do it now.’ So I’m definitely not coming in with any overconfidence or arrogance, my whole life, I’ve been telling myself, that I can’t, and it’s nice that I tell myself for once that I can and that the opportunity is there.

“I’m just changing. I’m learning, I’m finding new ways to motivate myself and to make myself feel correct, and one of those things is coming in here, going, ‘I can do it this year.’ It’s probably better telling myself that, than ‘you’re not going to do it this year,’ you know?

“It’s easy things, but every person is different. You’ve got to find your own way, and I’m coming in calm, I feel good and ready, and I’m more prepared than ever, but I still know it’s going to be a very tough year.”

