Lando Norris responds as fan heckles him in paddock over unwanted F1 record

Claiming his 14th podium but still without a race win, Lando Norris gave one Australian GP spectator the middle finger when heckled about his lack of race wins.

Norris joined the Ferrari drivers on the podium at the Albert Park circuit as the Briton brought his McLaren home in third place.

Lando Norris holds the record for most podiums without a win

But moving onto 14 podiums, none of which have been the result of a race win, Norris has now edged ahead of Nick Heidfeld as the driver with the most podiums without a win.

It’s a record no driver wants with one spectator heckling Norris over it after the Australian Grand Prix.

“When are you gonna win a race Lando?” he shouted in a video posted on X.

Norris’ response? A simple middle finger that said it all.

McLaren still need ‘another step’ to reach Ferrari and Red Bull

Last season, in a championship dominated by Red Bull who claimed 21 wins from 22 races, Norris added seven podiums to his tally while his P3 on Sunday marked his first of this year’s championship.

But with Red Bull again looking on course to dominate with Ferrari in the mix and Carlos Sainz victorious in Melbourne, Norris admits McLaren are still a “step” behind Red Bull and Ferrari.

“It’s clear that this circuit suits us a little bit more, we’ve been able to push and unlock a little bit of speed,” he said.

“But it’s still another step to Ferrari and to Red Bull. They’re one or two steps ahead of us still, so we need to catch up.

“But it’s clear that we’re getting closer and a day like today proves exactly that.

“So a big thanks to all and McLaren. We’re getting closer to our target. It’s nice to be back on the podium again and hopefully we can have many more.”

Asked if his P3 in Melbourne had been an unexpected result, he said no, at least not after Max Verstappen retired.

“I think when you take the Red Bull out of it I would say, no,” he said. “I think our pace has been good all weekend. So I wouldn’t have said we had no chance.

“I didn’t expect probably us to be competing against the Ferraris today. I think our pace was not as good as Carlos, but probably better than Charles. So I think if I was being honest we maybe missed out a little bit on an opportunity to be P2 today.

“But yeah, for us to say that is a good sign. And I think it’s a good positive for the whole team. It’s a good boost. It’s nice to be back on the podium.

“Whether or not the Red Bull was there or not our pace was good today and hopefully that continues for more races.”

