Lando Norris said he wants to “go and try other things” at some point in his racing career and highlighted Le Mans as one of his goals.

F1 drivers competing away from the series has become an increasingly talked-about subject after Max Verstappen’s debut in the Nürburgring 24 Hours but the Red Bull driver is not the only one looking elsewhere.

Lando Norris targets Le Mans run

Like Verstappen at Red Bull, Norris being at McLaren puts him in an ideal situation to race elsewhere with the Woking team competing in plenty of other series away from F1.

Next on the horizon is a return to endurance racing and Le Mans with McLaren set to enter a Hypercar into the 2027 Championship.

That has given Norris ideas for the future.

“I still feel like I want to go and try other things,” he told McLaren’s YouTube channel. “Do Le Mans, now McLaren are doing Le Mans, so maybe go and do that at some point.

“But I don’t know. I’m still young, so I’ve not thought of everything just yet. But, you know, in the future hopefully I have kids and they get into racing or something and then I can live the story again.”

It is perhaps not just Le Mans that Norris would be interested in experiencing either as a recent trip round the Nordschleife was described by him as “the most fun I’ve had all year.”

“Honestly, it was the most fun I’ve had all year. It was also so much fun because it’s a track I’ve driven a lot in Gran Turismo and iRacing,” he said.

“I’ve known the Nordschleife from the simulator for years. It’s one of those tracks that everyone wants to drive. Whether you’re a racing driver or not – it’s always cool to do it because it’s so unique.”

“In my McLaren, it was scary and fun at the same time. But the Nordschleife is a track where you can have a lot of fun with any car.”

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In the meantime, Norris continues his defence of his World Championship but is still concerned F1 is not at the right level even after recent changes by the FIA.

After the Miami GP, in which he finished second, he said that “some things are not going to change that much.”

“It’s tough to go that much further honestly,” he said of the rule tweaks.

“I think when you start to cover up some problems, you also reveal other issues. So there’s only so much you can do with the rules that you have to keep things within.

“I think we would all love more in the direction that they’ve gone, but some of those are more hardware, bigger things to change, and those are hard things to change in the middle of a season when you have one team dominating and doing very well, and another team is struggling.

“It’s difficult from that end to do a lot more, but they have moved things in the right direction, especially for qualifying.

“The race really isn’t going to be that different. So some things are not going to change that much.”

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