Lando Norris sends defiant Max Verstappen message with F1 2024 double targeted

Lando Norris is refusing to concede defeat to Max Verstappen in the F1 2024 title race, claiming McLaren are still fighting for “both Championships” ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Verstappen took a giant lead towards a fourth consecutive World Championship at the recent Brazilian Grand Prix, recovering from 17th on the grid to secure his first victory since June.

Lando Norris still aiming to beat Max Verstappen to F1 2024 title

The Red Bull driver holds a 62-point lead over Norris entering the final three races of the F1 2024 season in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen can clinch the title in Nevada this weekend simply by finishing ahead of Norris, with the Dutchman poised to become only the second driver in F1 history after Sebastian Vettel to win his first four Championships in successive years.

Despite Norris’s own fading hopes, McLaren remain in a commanding position in the Constructors’ Championship and hold a 36-point lead over Ferrari, with third-placed Red Bull a further 13 points back.

McLaren domination? How the F1 2024 title race would look without Max Verstappen and Red Bull

👉 The F1 2024 Drivers’ Championship standings without Max Verstappen

👉 Revealed: The F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship without Red Bull

The Woking-based outfit are on course to secure their first World Championship of any kind since 2008 – and their first Constructors’ crown since 1998 – over the coming weeks.

Norris remains convinced that McLaren are still capable of achieving a Drivers’ and Constructors’ title double in F1 2024, claiming the team are “ready to give it our all” to secure “both Championships.”

He said: “It was good to be back at MTC with the team ahead of the last three races of the year. I spent time preparing in the sim with my engineers.

“Everyone’s motivated and ready to give it our all in the fight for both Championships.

“We’ll be under the lights in Las Vegas. Driving along the Strip is really cool and I’m looking forward to racing there with the MCL38.

“We’ve had a good car this year and the field is incredibly strong, so I can’t wait to see what we can do at the weekend.”

Andrea Stella, the McLaren team principal, described the final triple header of the season as “the final push to get the job done” in F1 2024.

He added: “After a busy triple header in the Americas we now head to Las Vegas. This is the first race of the final triple header of the season and one of the most challenging from a schedule perspective.

“As expected, the field remains incredibly competitive, but we have a strong car and a strong team who have worked hard all season to put us in a great position.

“It’s been an incredibly busy season for everyone and this is now the final push to get the job done.

“We’re keeping focused as we know the hard work is not over yet.

“Every point counts and the team is motivated to ensure we’re executing a good race and providing the drivers with the best package possible.”

Norris was an early retirement at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in F1 2023, crashing out after just two laps as Verstappen took the penultimate victory of record-breaking season, which saw him take 19 wins in 22 races.

Read next: Explained: What does Max Verstappen need to become F1 2024 champion in Las Vegas?