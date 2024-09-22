Lando Norris admitted his brush with the wall during the Singapore Grand Prix led to a very nervous moment from within his McLaren cockpit.

Norris dominated the race to win by 20 seconds from Max Verstappen on Sunday, but his event was not free from incident at Marina Bay.

Lando Norris: ‘I actually s*** myself’ in brush with wall

Norris, Verstappen and Oscar Piastri were sat in the cooldown room after the Singapore Grand Prix and watching the highlights from the race, with Norris having led from lights to flag on Sunday.

One clip on show was when the McLaren driver locked up into the Turn 14 hairpin midway through the race, forcing him to run wide of the apex, and he brushed the wall on the exit – with only minor front wing damage reported.

With Verstappen seeing that footage for the first time, the surprised Red Bull driver responded to that moment by exclaiming: “No way!”

Norris then turned to his title rival and admitted with a smile: “I actually s*** myself.”

Piastri, sat with the pair of them, joked about the FIA’s clampdown on drivers swearing, quipping immediately to Norris: “So, without using swear words, how did you feel when you did that moment?” – which drew a laugh from his McLaren team-mate in return.

Norris had almost been on for a feted Grand Chelem in this race, having started on pole, led every lap and won – but it was his former McLaren team-mate, Daniel Ricciardo, who pitted late on and took the fastest lap of the race at the last.

Nevertheless, the McLaren driver cut the gap to Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship to 52 points, with seven races and three Sprints to go.

“It was an amazing race,” Norris said in the immediate aftermath of the Singapore Grand Prix.

“A few too many close calls, I had a couple of close moments in the middle but it was well managed I think. I could push, we were flying the whole race. Still tough, I’m a bit out of breath, but a good one.

“It’s not that you are over pushing, sometimes you are chilling too much – maybe it was a bit of both but it was easy to lock the tyres, and I wanted the biggest lead possible. I wasn’t taking it easy.”

