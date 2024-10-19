Lando Norris avoids sprint penalty despite Charles Leclerc’s complaints

Lando Norris has been spared a penalty despite Charles Leclerc complaining the McLaren driver was moving under braking during the United States GP sprint race.

Leclerc was battling with Norris in the final lap when he accused Norris of moving under braking, an incident which almost resulted in the pair making contact, but the stewards have decided the claims had no basis.

Lando Norris spared United States Grand Prix sprint penalty

Having locked up and lost P2 to Carlos Sainz, Norris looked in danger of losing further ground after the stewards decided to investigate an alleged breach of Article 33.4 which states “At no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person.”

However, after reviewing the footage, the stewards decided that Norris made no significant changes of direction under braking and that it was a legitimate way of defending.

As a result, the matter was dropped with Norris keeping his P3 spot.

The stewards for this weekend are Garry Connelly, Loïc Bacquelaine, Derek Warwick and Dennis Dean.