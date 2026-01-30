On Day 3 of the Barcelona F1 2026 shakedown, the McLaren MCL40 made its hotly-anticipated debut, with Lando Norris at the wheel.

It was a “surreal” moment for Norris, as he saw the number ‘1’ popping up all over his side of the garage, before taking his car, now carrying that significant number, out onto the track. Norris is still trying to get his head around life as the defending World Champion.

Lando Norris finds being World Champion ‘surreal’

A little under two months ago, Norris realised the ultimate dream for a racing driver. His Abu Dhabi podium confirmed him as the 2025 World Champion.

Now, the McLaren star will look to defend that crown. His mission began on Wednesday, when the new McLaren MCL40 broke cover, Norris taking it for its first laps around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in this closed-doors test.

The reigning champion, Norris, as was his prerogative, has opted to take over use of the number ‘1’, which had been on lockdown courtesy of Max Verstappen since 2022.

Norris was asked how special it was to drive out of the garage in Barcelona with the number ‘1’ on his McLaren, put to him that this is a ‘big milestone’ in his career.

“It is. I mean, it’s still, you know, I saw it actually earlier on the timing screen, and I still find it, just, unbelievable.

“It’s still a crazy thing to see, especially when you see it now. Now is really the first time I get to see it on my suit, on the car, timing screens, all of these things. And it looks good.

“So still a surreal feeling, the whole situation of being champion.

“But, it doesn’t change anything, apart from I’m at the top of those timing screens before we’ve even gone out, because I’m the lowest number now.

“Pressure is on, but at the same time, it’s just cool. It’s great for the mechanics. It’s great for them to have that feeling and that honour.

“But it doesn’t change anything. Otherwise, it’s still hard work, a lot of work that we have to put into everything, and many laps that we’ve got to complete.

“But it’s nice to know that I’ve got that number on.”

Norris completed 77 laps in what was a highly productive first day for McLaren, the defending back-to-back Constructors’ Champions.

When asked for his thoughts and feelings heading into the new season, Norris spoke of his new World Champion status still sinking in.

“I’m excited for everything, of course,” he said.

“Do I wish I had one more month to lay back and enjoy everything, to take everything in… It was a few weeks off. It didn’t even feel like a month off. It was a few weeks off, of just trying to realise what has happened last year and it had become a reality, you know, my dream.

“So I think I’m still, even now, trying to just accept it and realise that it’s happened.

“But at the same time, it’s back to work, and it’s like, now we’ve got to try and do it all over again.

“So it makes me happy, you know, it gives me good confidence coming into this season. But it’s such a different, such a big challenge with all the regulations, all the changes this year. But I feel good.”

