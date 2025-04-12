Lando Norris has declared people looking at the social media of McLaren’s rear wing from Suzuka are a “bit clueless.”

But it is a list that includes Jos Verstappen and Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko.

To flex or not to flex? The rear wing debate

In the wake of the Japanese Grand Prix, a race that Max Verstappen won by 1.4s ahead of Norris having gained track position with pole in qualifying, footage of the rear-facing camera from Norris’ MCL39 was put out on social media.

The video shows the McLaren rear wing as Norris holds off his team-mate Oscar Piastri, and it also appears to show the slot gap in the wing increasing on the straights at high speed.

Verstappen Sr reposted the clip on social media.

Flexi wings were one of the big topics during pre-season as Red Bull called out rivals for running “mini-DRS stuff” during pre-season testing, and McLaren were specifically mentioned by technical director Pierre Wache.

Saying it was “quite visible”, the Red Bull man added: “It is still going on. I think McLaren are doing the mini DRS stuff still.”

The FIA, having already announced more stringent testing ahead of the F1 2025 season, went even further in China with the teams limited to 0.5 mm.

But while Max Verstappen refused to get involved in the debate other than to say, “what I see, probably a lot of people see”, Helmut Marko said it shows a “different picture” but that it is up to the FIA to take steps.

Norris, however, says rivals should stop complaining as McLaren’s wing is within the regulations and anyone passing judgement based on a video is “clueless.”

“I think people get it the wrong way round. We’re all fully within the rules. We’re doing a good job,” the McLaren driver said according to the Independent at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Red Bull have had plenty of time to do the same thing as us and they’re not. It is more that they should do a better job rather than keep complaining about things.

“The rules are there. We’re within the rules and that’s all you can ask for.

“There are plenty of things Red Bull do that also push the limits just as much.

“I think also the people who just look at these videos are a bit clueless.

“How do they know it’s the rear wing that’s flexing? They don’t, it could be the whole car so people can just come up with what they want but really they have absolutely no idea.”

After three race weekends, McLaren lead the Constructors’ Championship by 36 points ahead of Mercedes while Norris in a solitary point up on Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings.

