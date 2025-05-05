Up against Max Verstappen in the Miami Grand Prix, Lando Norris says the Red Bull driver was “not very smart” as he was “ruining his own race” as they could’ve finished 1-2.

Norris and Verstappen tangled on the opening lap at the Miami Autodrome as the Briton tried to overtake the pole-sitter to lead the Grand Prix.

‘It’s the way it is with Max – it’s crash or don’t pass’

Having covered Norris off the line, Verstappen held the lead through the opening chicane in a move that had Norris claiming: “He pushed me off!”

The stewards didn’t see it like that, ruling no further action was required, with Verstappen holding onto the lead while Norris dropped down to sixth as a result of his off at Turn 2.

They were at it again later in the race after Oscar Piastri overtake Verstappen for P1 with Norris trying to pounce. Verstappen wised up to a Turn 1 pass, keeping Norris behind him, with the Briton later attacking at Turn 11 only to pass the Red Bull driver off the track, then yielding the position to him.

He got it done at Turn 11 the second time around.

Norris went on to finish the Grand Prix in second place as by the time he overtook the Dutchman he was some nine seconds behind Piastri. Verstappen was fourth at the line as he also lost out to George Russell.

Norris believes it could’ve been a 1-2 for the F1 2024 title protagonists had Verstappen been smarter.

“It was fine,” the McLaren driver said of his fights with Verstappen in the post-race press conference. “He’s fighting hard, but it’s up to him to do that.

“He’s ruining his own race. He’s not racing very smart. We probably could have finished 1-2 today, and he didn’t because of that.

“So yeah, he’s fighting, that is always expected, but that’s what it is.”

But pressed on whether he should’ve bided his time on the opening lap given the off cost him positions, Norris says that’s just the way it is racing Verstappen – either you risk an off or you don’t attack.

“What can I say? If I don’t go for it, people complain. If I go for it, people complain. So, you can’t win,” he said.

“But it’s the way it is with Max – it’s crash or don’t pass.

“Unless you get it really right and you put him in the perfect position, then you can just about get there. But I paid the price for not doing a good enough job. But I’m still happy with second.

The McLaren 1-2 with Piastri ahead meant the Australian extended his lead to 16 points over Norris in the Drivers’ standings while Verstappen is 32 off the pace. McLaren are 105 ahead of Mercedes in the Constructors’ standings, Red Bull a further 36 down.

