It was the second day of F1 2026 testing in Bahrain, where the headline act was arguably a blunt expression of opinion for Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Verstappen failed to shut the door on leaving Formula 1 over what he dubbed its new “anti-racing” regulations, while Norris told Verstappen that “he can retire” if he wants to. All this and more on a very busy day of F1 news, so let’s get to it.

Max Verstappen hits out at F1 regulations

Verstappen is not a fan at this stage of the new Formula 1. The sport’s revamped driving dynamics are not impressing the Dutchman, with energy management set to play a key role in F1 2026.

Verstappen described the new rules as “anti-racing” regulations, or to put it another way, “Formula E on steroids.”

Lando Norris in ‘he can retire’ Max Verstappen retort

Norris was equally as blunt in his response to Verstappen’s comments.

Norris, who stated that he is having fun with the new cars, said that Verstappen “can retire” if that is what he wants to do.

Charles Leclerc tops Day 2 in Bahrain

Aside from all of that, there were cars on track in Bahrain as the second day of testing played out.

Charles Leclerc’s P1 time from the morning session withstood as the day’s fastest time, with no less than 5 red flags shown. There was disruption for the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes and Alpine.

Toto Wolff claims ‘second per lap’ Red Bull RB22 advantage

Said advantage, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, is related to Red Bull’s superior battery deployment, which he believes is worth a second per lap down the straights for its RB22.

Wolff has declared Red Bull to be F1 2026’s “benchmark” package.

Aston Martin needs ‘four seconds’ to compete?

According to Lance Stroll, that is the case, in what is quite a worrying statement.

Stroll says that Aston Martin needs “to try and find four seconds of performance” if the AMR26 is to be competitive this season.

