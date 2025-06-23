Lando Norris leads tributes as popular F1 presenter retires

McLaren driver Lando Norris has led tributes to former ITV F1 presenter Steve Rider after the popular broadcaster retired on Sunday.

Rider fronted ITV’s coverage of Formula 1 for three seasons between 2006 and 2008 before the broadcaster lost the F1 rights in the United Kingdom and Ireland to the BBC.

The veteran broadcaster, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023, has since fronted ITV’s coverage of the British Touring Car Championship.

Rider signed off at Sunday’s BTCC round at Oulton Park with Norris, who competed in the BTCC support series Ginetta Junior Championship in 2014, among a number of high-profile names to pay tribute to the presenter in a video montage.

In a video clip, Norris said: “Hi Steve, it’s Lando here.

“I heard the news about your retirement and you certainly deserve it.

“A guy who has been on the TV for many, many years, who I was watching as a kid and very proud to say I got to work alongside you from my early days, from karting up from Ginetta, touring car package all the way to now in Formula 1.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with someone so iconic, so legendary, and I wish you all the very, very best.”

Norris’s McLaren team-mate and F1 2025 championship leader Oscar Piastri, who encountered Rider during his 2017 season in British F4, said: “Hey Steve, I just want to wish you a very happy retirement and all the best.

“It’s been a while now since we’ve done some interviews together back in F4 back when I was just a kid still, but some very cool memories.

“Enjoy retirement, all the best and enjoy whatever life holds.”

Jenson Button, the 2009 World Champion turned Sky F1 pundit, added: “Steve, you were there for my first race and you were there for my last.

“Mate, it’s been an honour and I hope you have an amazing retirement. You deserve it, buddy.”

Damon Hill, the 1996 World Champion who now works as a pundit for BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “Your commentary and your superb style and delivery.

“Your perfect hair was well, I’m trying to copy you a bit.

“What a wonderful career and I wish you all the best in your retirement.”

Sir Jackie Stewart, the three-time World Champion, added: “From Jackie Stewart and his whole family, many, many good times in the future.

“And I don’t think we’re not going to see you. I think you’re going to show up from time to time and I certainly hope that’ll be in the case.

“In the meantime, happy retirement.”

Nigel Mansell, the 1992 World Champion, said: “Many congratulations.

“You’re such a consummate professional. Everything we’ve ever done together in Formula 1 and the stuff you’ve done in golf has been amazing.

“So please enjoy your retirement and tremendous best wishes from Roseanne and myself and our family.

“I hope you have a great time.”

David Coulthard, the former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull driver, added: “I wish you a wonderful retirement and hope to have the opportunity to have a beer with you in the future. All the best.”

