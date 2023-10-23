Lando Norris believes McLaren’s best chance of tasting race glory this season passed in Qatar, and it’s now “unlikely” they’ll take to the top step before the end of the season.

Norris registered his sixth podium finish of 2023 – and fourth in a row – after his promotion to second following Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification at Austin on Sunday, but the McLaren driver has yet to taste Formula 1 glory from the top step of the podium.

Team-mate Oscar Piastri won the Sprint in Qatar, but Norris admitted his frustration at only qualifying 10th at Lusail stemmed from the fact he knew that it was the circuit at which his team had the best chance of beating Red Bull this season.

Lando Norris dubs 2023 win ‘unlikely’ with unfavourable circuits remaining on the calendar

Even though McLaren have surged through the field from back to front through the course of this season, Norris believes the MCL60’s weaknesses in lower-speed corners is what could hinder his victory chances later in the year.

With Mexico City, Interlagos, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi remaining on the 2023 schedule, Norris thinks the team’s best opportunities to overhaul Red Bull on track have now passed.

He will not stop his efforts to break his winning duck in Formula 1, but is keeping his hopes up for 2024 regarding his team being able to challenge Red Bull’s dominance.

“Unlikely,” Norris responded to Sky F1 when asked if a win is on the cards between now and the end of the season.

“It’s not the answer I want to tell myself or probably tell anyone, but it’s unlikely.

“Qatar was our best opportunity and I guess that’s why I was so tough on myself back then, because I knew it was kind of our only opportunity.

“But yeah, I think it’s just we have good tracks and bad tracks, we just had our very, very strong tracks.

“We obviously still have some good ones I think, but not ones where we think we can compete against the others with.

“Some fun ones, you know, Vegas is still a big question mark, but there are no high-speed circuits, which is where we’re very strong.

“It’s where we’ve always been strong and we’re easily on par with the Red Bull almost in the high-speed corners, just the slow-speed [corners] are letting us down at the minute.

“But we understand it, we know it’s our area to improve on and focus on and when that comes together, which probably won’t be this year but next year, then I think we can do some good things.”

