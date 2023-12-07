Lando Norris makes definitive statement that unwanted streak ends in F1 2024

Lando Norris is confident that his first win will come next season, having come close on a number of occasions in 2023.

Norris took seven podiums on his way to 205 points come the end of 2023, and scored the second-most points of any driver after the summer break.

With McLaren having been very much in the ascendancy in the second half of the season, the Briton is confident that his clutch of podium finishes will finally turn into a win come next year.

Lando Norris: Strong 2024 start needed to tick off first win

Norris now heads a somewhat unwanted field in that he has more podiums than any other driver in F1 history without taking to the top step, though 13 career podiums in their own right is of course a fantastic achievement.

He is driven by wins, however, and he is confident that next season will be his time to finally win his first race in earnest.

“100% yeah, it’s going to be next year and I’m with McLaren next year,” Norris told Sky Sports F1 when asked about his confidence that he will break his win duck with McLaren.

“If there’s ever a time in my life over the last five years I want to be a bit more confident, it’s probably going into ’24 because we just need to start the season off well.

“You know, this year, we started off terribly, and we’ve still ended up being very, very strong.

“So if we can start the season a little bit strong at least, then I think it can be a great year.”

Looking back at the year as a whole, McLaren struggled to get out of Q1 to begin with as they took the wrong concept direction with the MCL60.

But upon realising that early, they took huge steps to rectify that and come the European season, catapulted themselves right to the front of the field.

With that, Norris puts this year right up there among his best in the sport.

“We’ll just forget about the first part, because since Austria it’s been definitely my best season in Formula 1,” he stated.

“Just from a driving perspective, but also just results. Some great races, we’ve had a car which has finally been able to keep us at the front consistently.

“It changes the way to go about things, when you’re fighting against Max, you’re fighting against some of these top drivers, it’s a different race to when you’re in 15th and 16th and things like that.

“So it’s been great. I’m very happy, I’m proud of the whole team that we finally found those things which allowed us to take that big step.

“But we know as well there’s a lot more things we’ve got to do, if we keep working at it and hopefully next year we can get that next step.”

