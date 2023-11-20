Lando Norris update after ‘big impact’ at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lando Norris is “feeling okay” after taking a big hit at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, one that necessitated a trip to the hospital.

The McLaren driver lost control of his MCL60 on Lap 4 of the Grand Prix as he spun off at Turn 11 and went backwards into the barrier at speed.

Skating down the escape road, where he was nothing but a passenger, there was a secondary hit that was front-on.

Lando Norris ‘feeling okay’ after his Lap 4 crash

Although he told the McLaren pit wall that he was “all good” in the immediate aftermath of the crash, Norris was breathing heavily as he tried to catch his breath having been winded.

Race engineer: Lando are you okay?

Race engineer: Lando are you okay?

Lando Norris: [Breathing heavily] “I’m all good, argh.”

The Briton was taken to the track’s medical centre before being transported to a local hospital for precautionary checks where he was given a clean bill of health and released a few hours later.

He took to social media to thank his fans for their well wishes.

“Rough day. Big impact. But feeling okay! Thanks for all the messages,” he wrote on Instagram as he shared photographs of his trip to the hospital.

“See you next weekend.”

McLaren explain the cause of Norris’ shunt

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella believes it was a bump on the track that led to Norris’ huge crash, the Briton hitting that and losing control of the car on cold tyres.

“There’s a bump in that place,” Stella told media.

“You can see all cars sparkle when they go through this bump. I think the combination of the bump and the cold tyres might have surprised him.”

Stella has called on Formula 1 and the Las Vegas organisers to address that before the sport returns to Sin City next season.

“I think that bump, if we carry on racing at nighttime, should be fixed, because the tyres will always be cold, low grip and it becomes a very tricky corner,” he said.

“Already during the weekend, we saw cases of oversteer in that place. So, independently of the timetable, we would strongly recommend that this bump is smoothened out.”

With Norris not scoring and Oscar Piastri managing just one point, McLaren head into the final race of the season with their advantage to Aston Martin in the Constructors’ Championship slashed to 11 points.

Read next: Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen triumphs in chaotic race with late Leclerc-Perez drama