George Russell quipped that Lando Norris was “upset” with him for injuring his leg at the Miami Grand Prix.

As for how that injury was inflicted, well, it was due to their full-size, driveable LEGO cars colliding ahead of the Grand Prix getting underway.

George Russell injures Lando Norris in Miami GP LEGO crash

400,000 bricks. 22,000 hours. 26 LEGO specialists. It was quite the effort to put together these creations, but it was mission accomplished, as the stars of F1 took them for a drive in front of the Miami audience ahead of lights out.

Capturing all the details of the real F1 cars, down to sponsor logos and authentic Pirelli tyres, these LEGO F1 cars reached speeds of up to 20 km/h, but those slow speeds did not stop some instances of wheel-banging around the 5.4km Miami International Autodrome.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari took a whack from the Alpine, “dirty driving” from Pierre Gasly behind that one Lewis Hamilton joked, while Russell and Norris also came to blows.

Once the focus switched back to the real F1 cars and the Miami Grand Prix, it was McLaren who secured a dominant one-two finish, Oscar Piastri winning from Norris, while Russell completed the top three in the Mercedes.

And speaking immediately after exiting his Mercedes W16, Russell quipped that he had left Norris “injured” and “upset” in the earlier LEGO antics.

“I think Lando was a bit upset with me because we had a bit of a crash on the LEGO race this morning,” he said with a smile.

“I gave him a bit of an injured leg.

“So I don’t know if he’s going to complain at me for something.”

Key stats after the 2025 Miami Grand Prix

Russell was spared any Norris complaints, and expressed his delight at joining the McLaren duo on the podium, that Russell’s fourth visit of the season so far.

“To be honest, really happy to come away with P3, because I’ve been struggling this weekend personally and always on the back foot,” he said.

“But ultimately, when it mattered, got a really good result today.

“But well done to the McLarens. They’re just down the road.”

The timing of a Virtual Safety Car fell perfectly for Russell, allowing him to leapfrog Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after the sole round of pit stops.

The gap was just over two seconds across the line, and Russell felt he had that one under control.

Put to him that keeping the reigning four-time World Champion Verstappen behind is never an easy challenge, Russell responded: “Not, it’s not, but I was pretty calm and I felt really good within the car to keep him behind me. So that was good.”

Russell is now just six points behind Verstappen and P3 in the Drivers’ Championship.

