Martin Brundle issues new Lando Norris verdict in stark title warning

Martin Brundle feels that for Lando Norris in F1 2025, it is either a case of being “utterly dominant”, or “it all just falls apart”.

That verdict was delivered after Norris eliminated himself from the Canadian Grand Prix in the closing stages after colliding with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, Brundle warning that the continuation of such mishaps will cost Norris the title.

Lando Norris to miss out on title due to famine weekends?

Norris left himself with an uphill task on Grand Prix Sunday in Canada after an error in Q3 – which saw him straight-line the final chicane on his opening run – left him P7 only on the grid, though it looked like he had undone much of the damage as he cruised up behind team-mate Piastri in the closing stages of the race, beginning a battle for P4.

But, disaster soon struck for Norris as he looked to squeeze down the inside of Piastri on the approach to Turn 1, a gap which was not there. One whack of Piastri’s rear tyre later and Norris was slamming into and skidding along the outside of the pit wall, spelling the end of his race, which finished behind the Safety Car.

That saw Piastri hold on to P4 and extend his Championship lead over Norris from 10 points to 22.

Norris took full responsibility for the crash with his team-mate, one which Brundle – when speaking with Sky Sports F1 – deemed a “very clumsy and sort of unnecessary” error from Norris, even if Brundle also felt that Piastri “wasn’t being particularly kind” to his team-mate, though “why should he?”

And it left Brundle rueing what he sees as a feast or famine year so far for Norris.

“Lando seems to have weekends which are utterly dominant, like Melbourne and Monaco, or it just all falls apart,” Brundle added.

“It was one of those weekends, sadly for him.

“He made a mistake in his first lap in Q3, he got a lap in, and then had a scruffy final lap that puts him out of position on the grid.

“He sorts all that out and really drove well in the race, actually before the incident. He bided his time, pushed when he had to and effectively recovered himself.”

More on the Norris and Piastri collision from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lando Norris telemetry data sheds further light as McLarens collide at Canada GP

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

But, with that recovery ultimately ending in the wall, Brundle – nine times a visitor to the F1 podium in his career – had a blunt message for Norris over his title aspirations.

“Lando won’t win a World Championship unless he can stop these weekends happening. It’s as simple as that,” Brundle warns.

“He’s got to bring his A-game pretty much all the time, like Max [Verstappen] does. Oscar’s much more solid in his delivery week in, week out, much more consistent.

“I find it really confusing, those two different levels of performance. He needs to park one and deliver the other one more often, but there’s a long way to go.

“It doesn’t mean he’s out of the championship at all. But when you look at the turnaround in points from the advantage he came away from Melbourne with, to what he’s got now, it’s a 45-point swing in that time.”

Read next: Zak Brown welcomes Lando Norris apology after Oscar Piastri collision