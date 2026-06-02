Lando Norris believes Ferrari will be on pole at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix with their car more suited to the demands of the circuit.

Monaco has typically been a strong circuit for Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc taking pole in three of the last five races, and Norris has predicted that trend to continue this weekend.

Lando Norris tips Ferrari for Monaco GP pole

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The battle for pole this season has been dominated by Mercedes, with their drivers sharing the position exclusively across the first five races.

This weekend, though, Norris has suggested that monopoly could be broken.

The McLaren driver believes it will be either Leclerc or Lewis Hamilton who will start from P1 and suggested the SF-26 would suit the Monte Carlo circuit.

“I think Monaco again is another track that’s very different,” he said after the race in Montreal. “So you know, I think to really wait and see how we’re going to be in Barcelona is something I’m excited for.

“Monaco was also a track that was decent to us last year. Honestly, I think the Ferrari will be on pole next weekend in Monaco, their low speed performance is far better than everyone else.

“So, I look forward to Monaco, because Monaco, I had good success there last year, and was one of my best weekends, most exciting weekends, but I think in the places we know we’re struggling, it’s not something that gives you confidence to say we’re going to be incredible.”

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A Mercedes driver has not been on pole at this circuit since Hamilton in 2019 and even during the Silver Arrows’ dominant run, this was always a venue they struggled.

A poor weekend may open the door to the likes of McLaren and Norris said he was happy to “keep the pressure on.”

“You never know, at least it was us giving the fight to Mercedes [in Montreal], so we need to keep that up, keep the pressure on.”

Norris was also asked if upgrades put on the car in Montreal would remain for Monaco and he said there was no “guarantee.”

“I think Monaco is still…you never see so many of the upgrades, and it’s hard to exploit them to the same potential.

“Difficult to know [if upgrades will stay], we’ve just got to make sure it works properly next time, so it’s not a guarantee we’re going to run in Monaco, but we all will do tests, see if we can make it work better.”

Norris heads to Monaco fifth in the Drivers’ standings with 58 points, 73 behind Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

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