The Las Vegas Grand Prix has secured $20 million worth of sponsorship across its 2026 and 2027 events.

The investment was approved by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board, which unanimously approved $10 million in spending for each event.

Fresh commitment for Las Vegas Grand Prix

The new deal follows on from an initial $6.5 million annual commitment that expires following this year’s event.

“We’re thrilled with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s action today, officially approving our continued partnership with the destination,” said Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“The strong relationships we’ve built with the tourism and business communities have made it possible for us to present one of the most exciting and anticipated races on the Formula 1 calendar. We look forward to working together for many years to come.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is in the final year of its current contract, with a new deal yet to be formally announced.

Despite that, it is listed on the F1 2026 calendar and is expected to remain a feature of the schedule well beyond as Liberty Media – owner of Formula One Management and F1’s commercial rights – seeks a return on a $600 million investment to create the event.

Speaking over the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Prazer stated that discussions were underway regarding a new two-year deal, a timeframe that matches the LVCVA’s announced sponsorship commitment.

However, such an extension would still leave the event among the shortest contracted races on the calendar.

While Miami and Austria have had their futures locked away until 2041 with deals signed this year, a two-year extension in Vegas would ensure the event is safe only until 2027.

Only the existing Spanish Grand Prix, the United States Grand Prix, Dutch (which has confirmed it will not seek a renewal), and Azerbaijan hold shorter contracts, while Saudi Arabia is also contracted only until 2027.

Formula 1 is limited to a maximum of 24 events per year, a figure defined in the Concorde Agreement, with the income derived from hosting fees contributing a significant portion of FOM’s annual revenue.

With all slots on the calendar currently filled, increasing the yield on each is the only way to increase that revenue stream.

