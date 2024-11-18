New Las Vegas GP tactic uncovered to block fans without tickets access

The plastic film torn down by F1 fans at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix has made way for metal walls this time around.

Formula 1 is preparing to return to Las Vegas for the second staging of the Las Vegas GP in F1 2024, as Max Verstappen moves ever closer to becoming a four-time World Champion. And to make sure that only fans with valid tickets are there to watch the action, the organisers have stepped up their efforts.

Metal walls put up to stop ticketless Las Vegas GP viewing

As the name suggests, the Las Vegas Strip Circuit takes in the iconic Las Vegas Strip as part of its course, and for the first staging of the event, plastic sheeting was put on pedestrian bridges that went over the strip to stop people watching who did not have a ticket for the event, with fans taking a stand by tearing holes in these screens.

However, for the F1 2024 staging, metal screens have been installed to block views of the track from pedestrian bridges, as shown by footage which emerged on the ‘Life in Las Vegas’ account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

F1 Pedestrian Bridges now have metal walls for your viewing enjoyment. #LasVegasGP #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/wwKVVpHlKc — Life in Las Vegas (@LifeNLasVegas) November 18, 2024

Verstappen could secure his fourth consecutive World Championship in Las Vegas, the Dutchman taking a 62-point lead over McLaren’s Lando Norris into the event and momentum, after snapping a 10-race winless streak in impressive fashion last time out at Interlagos, where he won the Brazilian Grand Prix from P17 on the grid.

How the F1 2024 head-to-head battles look going into Las Vegas GP

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

Las Vegas marks the start of a triple-header, which also consists of Qatar and Abu Dhabi, that will see the F1 2024 campaign to its conclusion, and Verstappen is confident that he and Red Bull can remain in the conversation at the front throughout all three rounds.

Speaking about his Brazilian GP victory in the post-race press conference, Verstappen called it: “A massive boost for the team, because honestly, it’s been tough. But it is also a big strength of the team to stay calm and just try to work on performance and try to improve our situation.

“And I’m confident. I’m confident for the last three races that we can fight again, and especially in the race that we will be more competitive.”

Read next – Revealed: The stunning Red Bull livery that was never used