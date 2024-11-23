Las Vegas GP: From T5 wall to pole position, George Russell sets the pace in qualy

George Russell survived a hit on the Turn 5 wall to storm to pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Mercedes qualifying qualifying ahead of Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly.

The start of Q3 was delayed after Franco Colapinto suffered a hard hit at Turn 16, not only causing significant damage to his Williams but also the barrier.

Sergio Perez fumbles to Q1 exit

With the potential for red flags, the drivers queued in the pit lane for the start of Q1 with George Russell bucking the trend as he went with a set of medium tyres. He was back in the pits having scrubbed the tyres for the race, before joining his rivals on the soft Pirellis.

McLaren set the early pace with Oscar Piastri 0.03s up on Lando Norris, the team-mates briefly challenged by the Ferraris before Piastri upped his pace to a 1:33.4. A purple from Max Verstappen in the opening sector saw him move up to fourth place, make that sixth as Russell hit the front with Charles Leclerc up to second.

And all the while Lance Stroll sat in the Aston Martin garage, waiting as his mechanics changed his ERS pack which had failed in final practice.

Verstappen took over at the front with a 1:33.2 before he was pipped by the Mercedes team-mates, Russell quickest ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

But on the other side of the Red Bull garage, Sergio Perez was struggling to escape the bottom five, down in 18th place. He moved up to 12th place only to drop back down to 16th, suffering another Q1 exit for F1 2024.

He went out with Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas and Stroll, who managed one timed lap but it wasn’t enough.

F1 2024: Team-mate head-to-head stats

👉F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

👉F1 2024: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Franco Colapinto out in Q2 after big crash

Out on track for Q2 it was anyone’s guess who would come out on top with Hamilton, Piastri and Verstappen separated by a mere 0.065 with Norris a further 0.05s down. Behind them, it was Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda while the Ferrari drivers left it late to put in a lap.

Russell and Hamilton again made it a 1-2 while Leclerc went third on his first flying lap, Sainz P6 before there was a brief moment of silence followed by a second round of action.

Hamilton upped his pace to a 1:32.5 to go quickest as the chequered flag fell while Franco Colapinto, pushing hard to make it into Q3, hit the inside wall at Turn 15/16 hard with his front left before slamming into wall on the opposite side of the track with his Williams suffering significant three-wheel damage.

Out went Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen, Zhou Guanyu, Colapinto and Liam Lawson.

George Russell grabs pole in a delayed Q3

The start of Q3 was delayed for Colapinto’s crash as not only did it leave debris on the circuit but there was also damage to the barriers. Q3 got underway at 11:10 pm, the drivers queuing in the pit lane.

Russell despite hitting the Turn 5 wall hard set the pace in the opening run with a 1:32.8, putting him 0.2s up on Sainz with Verstappen third. A lock-up cost Hamilton who was down in 10th place having aborted his lap.

Bolting fresh tyres onto their Ferraris, Leclerc and Sainz were the first two drivers out for their second run with Verstappen and Russell the last time.

Leclerc overhauled Russell before he lost out to Sainz, Gasly splitting the Ferraris in second… and then came Russell. Pole position! Russell clocked a 1:32.312 to clinched the coveted grid slot by 0.098s ahead of Sainz with Gasly and Leclerc on the second row.

Verstappen will line up fifth ahead of his title rival Norris while Hamilton was only P10.

Times

1 George RUSSELL 1:32.312

2 Carlos SAINZ +0.098

3 Pierre GASLY +0.352

4 Charles LECLERC +0.471

5 Max VERSTAPPEN +0.485

6 Lando NORRIS +0.696

7 Yuki TSUNODA +0.717

8 Oscar PIASTRI +0.721

9 Nico HULKENBERG +0.750

10 Lewis HAMILTON +15.794

11 Esteban Ocon 1:33.221

12 Kevin Magnussen 1:33.297

13 Zhou Guanyu 1:33.566

14 Franco Colapinto 1:33.749

15 Liam Lawson 1:34.257

16 Sergio Perez 1:34.155

17 Fernando Alonso 1:34.258

18 Alex Albon 1:34.425

19 Valtteri Bottas 1:34.430

20 Lance Stroll 1:34.484

Read next: Christian Horner clarifies Red Bull ‘forgot the rear wing’ rumour