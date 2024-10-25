F1 fans can get their name on the official chequered flag of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and take home a piece as a souvenir.

With Christmas only a couple of months away, F1 is offering a unique piece of Las Vegas F1 history but fans will have to be quick to register their interest in the chequered flag memorabilia as the deadline ends on Wednesday lunchtime in the UK.

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Get YOUR name on the official chequered flag!

F1 Authentics is selling squares of the iconic flag that will be used for the race on 24 November in Las Vegas. Fans can get their name added to the flag here, which will then be used for the official race day.

Fans will then get their section of flag delivered in a frame with an authentic hologram after the race for a genuine piece of race history. However, the memorabilia does not come cheap; a single square costs £499 for the Las Vegas race. You can order it here.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 takes place on 24 November. Practice session one is on Thursday 21 November, followed by a second day of practice on the Friday. Qualifying takes place on Saturday 23 November.

Due to the time difference between the US and the UK, fans in the UK will have to tune in to watch the race at 6am 0n the Sunday morning.

The Las Vegas circuit was first introduced in the 2023 calendar, a race won by eventual champion Max Verstappen. The 6.2km circuit sees drivers take on 50 laps in the street race labelled as one of the fastest circuits in the calendar.

There are four races remaining in the 2024 F1 calendar this season starting with the Mexico Grand Prix on 27 October.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the final North American event before the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi respectively.

The season is still in the balance for the Driver’s Championship, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris by 57 points and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 79 points.

In the Constructors’ Championship McLaren hold a lead of 40 points over Red Bull, and 48 points over Ferrari.

