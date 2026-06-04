Formula 1 has announced a 10-year contract extension for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, keeping the sport in ‘Sin City’ until at least 2037.

Formula 1 arrived with an all-new layout around the streets of Las Vegas back in 2023 – including a long straight on the iconic Strip – with the sport and local officials, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, having all agreed to this extension.

Las Vegas Grand Prix contract extended by 10 years

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Max Verstappen has taken victory in two of its three seasons so far, under the lights on a Saturday night primetime event as Formula 1 moved into new territory in doing so, taking over the entertainment capital of the world for the weekend as its market emergence in the United States was cemented with a third race.

The sport claims the Las Vegas Grand Prix has brought over $3.2billion in economic impact to Southern Nevada, with three entertaining races having taken place around the circuit so far.

The previous contract had been due to expire in 2027, with this new deal securing the future of the Las Vegas Grand Prix well into the future.

“We are thrilled that Formula 1 will continue racing in Las Vegas for many years to come,” said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 CEO.

“Since its debut in 2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for great racing, world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers.

“It has delivered a strong and lasting impact on the local economy and community. We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market.

“I would like to thank Las Vegas Grand Prix, Clark County, and the LVCVA for their continued support, passion, and vision.

“The future is incredibly exciting, and we look forward to taking this event to even greater heights.”

President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., Emily Prazer, added: “Securing a 10-year extension through 2037 is a defining moment for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and a reflection of the strength of our local partnerships.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team we have built in Las Vegas and of our shared commitment to supporting the Southern Nevada community.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Clark County Commission, LVCVA, our resort partners and the broader Las Vegas community for their continued collaboration and support in bringing this event to life.

“Las Vegas is unlike anywhere else in the world, and its energy, hospitality, and scale have played a major role in shaping what this race has become. This long-term extension allows us to continue delivering a world-class experience for our fans.”

The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on the weekend of 19-21 November.

More about other circuits on the Formula 1 calendar

Barcelona signs multi-year F1 extension in Belgian GP rotation deal

Miami Grand Prix here to stay as massive calendar extension signed

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