Pierre Gasly will start the Miami Grand Prix from the pit lane after the suspension was changed on his Alpine car under parc ferme conditions.

The Frenchman had qualified 18th but changes under parc ferme mean he will now be last, pushing Lance Stroll and Olvier Beaman up a spot.

Gasly’s qualifying lap was disrupted by traffic, confining him to his first Q1 exit since the Chinese Grand Prix, and with the prospect for points looking unlikely, the team have opted to make changes to his A525.

As a result, he has breached Article 40.9 b) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations and is required to start from the pit lane.

A decision document from the stewards said:

“BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team changed the setup of the suspension of Car 10 under Parc Ferme, this not being in accordance with Article 40.9 b) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. Car 10 is therefore required to start the Race from pit lane.”

Having finished seventh in Bahrain, Gasly’s form hit a speed bump last time out when he coldied with former team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in lap one of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman is on seven points for the season so far, putting him 12th in the overall standings.

After quali in Miami, the 29-year-old said: “It is not the qualifying result we had hoped for. We made a few changes to get the car in a better place for this session but in the end, we were not fast enough on all the runs so we need to analyse why we lacked in performance.

“There are some other details to look at, as the car did not feel the same as previously in the weekend. There was also a bit of traffic on my last run. I was the first to come out on my run and that meant I had traffic in the first sector.

“Nonetheless, my runs were clean, but we just did not manage to be fast enough. It is good to get a point from the Sprint Race after some cars got penalties, we moved up to P8. Now we can sit down as a team and work on preparing for the race.”

