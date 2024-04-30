In truth, there was only one F1 news story in town on Tuesday as those rumours that Adrian Newey is poised to leave Red Bull became a helluva lot more concrete.

But we’re still serving you up your usual five a day in the nightly roundup, so let’s dive straight in…

F1 news: Huge Adrian Newey Red Bull update

Red Bull poised to announce Adrian Newey exit?

Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull is set to be confirmed, with an announcement likely to arrive ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Reports last week claimed Newey had signalled his intention to leave Red Bull, having masterminded the team’s enormous F1 success since arriving from McLaren in 2006.

Multiple reports on Tuesday have suggested Newey has formally submitted his resignation after talks with the team.

Adrian Newey tipped to choose Aston Martin move over Ferrari

If Adrian Newey’s exit is indeed confirmed, the race to secure the F1 design legend’s signature is certain to intensify.

According to the rumour mill, the 65-year-old has already received offers from Aston Martin and Ferrari with both teams keen to capitalise on the uncertainty inside Red Bull.

In a potentially surprise turn, Newey – who has previously spoken of his regret about never having the chance to work with Fernando Alonso – has been tipped to reject Ferrari in favour of Aston Martin.

Bernie Ecclestone’s verdict on Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has taken aim at Lewis Hamilton over his “strange” F1 2025 switch to Ferrari, arguing the outgoing Mercedes driver is “too much of a handful.”

Hamilton rocked the F1 world in February by announcing that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025, ending his long and successful alliance with Mercedes.

Ecclestone has not held back while casting his verdict on the switch, criticising Hamilton’s “ego.”

Mario Andretti speaks exclusively to PlanetF1.com

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher, Mario Andretti has given an update on Andretti Global’s hopes of landing on the F1 grid in the near future.

Andretti have been seeking an F1 entry for some time but suffered a blow in January when the team’s formal application was rejected by the sport’s commercial rights holder.

Unperturbed, Andretti are pressing on with their plans with the 1978 World Champion provided an exclusive update.

Aston Martin request right of review

Aston Martin has lodged a petition for a right to review the penalty handed to Fernando Alonso for his clash with Carlos Sainz in the Sprint race in China.

Alonso was hit with a penalty most neutral observers judged to be unfair after making contact with Sainz in the Shanghai sprint, with Aston Martin’s case set to be heard over the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

