Red Bull boss reveals where McLaren ‘killing us’ most after Verstappen discovery

Detective inspector Max Verstappen has uncovered medium speed performance as a key strength for the McLaren MCL39.

Indeed, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has confirmed that this is where McLaren is “killing us” most, the F1 2025 title picture having morphed into a McLaren-exclusive battle.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Reigning four-time World Champion Verstappen was able to keep the pressure up on McLaren through the early stages of F1 2025, winning the Japanese and Emilia Romagna GPs in pursuit of a fifth consecutive title.

However, with 10 rounds to go, Verstappen has fallen 97 points behind McLaren’s Championship leader Oscar Piastri. In P2 is Lando Norris, just nine points behind his McLaren team-mate, as a thrilling battle for the crown looms.

McLaren has rubber-stamped its status as F1 2025’s leading force in recent rounds, the team on a streak of four one-two finishes in a row. Three of those have featured Norris victories.

Verstappen has highlighted two key strengths of the McLaren car.

“It’s definitely better on it’s tyres,” said Verstappen of the McLaren MCL39, as he spoke to the media, including PlanetF1.com, at the Hungarian Grand Prix. “Can keep the tyres alive a lot nicer.

“You can clearly see that in the wet on intermediates where, if you have good tyre management, it comes out more on that tyre, because the tyre is more fragile, it overheats even faster. They definitely have that very well under control.

“At the same time, I think their medium speed performance is incredible compared to, I would say, everyone else on the grid. The rotation that they have on the front axle, without losing the rear, is something that, yeah, it’s also quite incredible to see.

“And that’s something that we have to try and achieve.”

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies responded to Verstappen’s theory, confirming McLaren’s most potent weapon.

“You are completely correct in saying that say, compared to McLaren, where they are killing us on most tracks, is the medium speed corners, period,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“But I think that’s genuine car performance for this sort of speed range. They have done a better job, so you go faster around the corner.”

Hungary, the final round before the summer break, was a bruising race weekend for Red Bull. Verstappen was restricted to P9 only, while Yuki Tsunoda made it seven races without a point.

“The fact that today we saw the issue in slow speed and middle speed corners, I think it’s more due to us falling out of our own car window,” Mekies summarised.

Red Bull are fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, 42 points behind Mercedes a position ahead.

