Laurent Mekies has been confirmed as the new Red Bull Racing CEO after the shock exit of Christian Horner.

It was announced on Wednesday that Horner – the Red Bull team boss since their debut in 2005 – had been released with immediate effect, his successor quickly announced in the form of Laurent Mekies, who steps up to the Red Bull Racing CEO role from junior team Racing Bulls.

Mekies had served as team principal of Red Bull’s second F1 team – Racing Bulls – since 2024, having made the move from Ferrari where he had been in place as racing director.

Mekies gets the opportunity to step up and lead the main Red Bull outfit in Horner’s place, with Mekies to be succeeded at Racing Bulls by Alan Permane, who moves from racing director to team principal.

Reacting to the news, Mekies said: “The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter.

“It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people.

“The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning.

“Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes.”

Permane said: “I feel very honoured to take on the role as team principal and would like to thank Oliver [Mintzlaff, CEO corporate projects and investments] and Helmut [Marko, senior advisor] for the trust they have shown in me.

“I am looking forward to working with Peter [Bayer, Racing Bulls CEO] to continue the good work that both him and Laurent have done in taking this team forward.

“This is a new challenge for me, but I know that I can count on the support of everyone within them.”

