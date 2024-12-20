Laurent Mekies has challenged Isack Hadjar to hit the ground running and make a “significant impact” following the 20-year-old’s confirmation as the new Racing Bulls driver.

Hadjar has made the move to Racing Bulls after Liam Lawson was promoted to Red Bull – but the Frenchman has been tasked to be a success from the off.

Hadjar will be the second youngest driver on the grid next season but the pressures of Formula 1 mean that even despite his junior years, he will be expected to contribute from the off.

Racing Bulls team principal Mekies has challenged Hadjar to do just that, saying he believes the F2 2024 runner-up can quickly adapt to life in F1.

He said: “We’re excited to have Isack with us next year, bringing a new and fresh dynamic to the team alongside Yuki in 2025. His journey to Formula 1 has been nothing short of outstanding, he has shown remarkable growth, with a series of impressive results in the junior single-seater ranks.

“He has the talent and drive necessary to compete at the highest level, and we have every confidence that he will adapt quickly and make a significant impact.

“I believe Isack and Yuki will make a great team. Yuki brings invaluable experience to the team, he’s shown incredible resilience and maturity, which will be crucial for the team as we strive to hit all our aims and objectives in 2025.”

CEO Peter Bayer said Hadjar’s move was “proof of concept” of the Red Bull academy.

He added: “Firstly, we must congratulate Liam for his step up to Oracle Red Bull Racing. As a sister team and as an incubator for Formula 1 talent, our strategic objective is to foster and nurture our drivers in preparation for this next step.

“With this move and by bringing Isack into VCARB, it’s a testament to our longstanding commitment to develop the best young drivers in motorsport, as well as proof of concept of the Red Bull Junior Program.

“Having a younger driver supports our mission to speak to a younger audience, so we look forward to bringing new and existing fans on the journey with us.”

