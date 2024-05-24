RB boss Laurent Mekies has said the team is in no rush to sort the future of either Yuki Tsunoda or Daniel Ricciardo despite them both being out of contact this year.

Both drivers were one of a number going into this year unsure of their fate beyond the season end and even while other pieces of the 2025 puzzle have begun to fall into place, where Ricciardo and Tsunoda fit into that puzzle is still uncertain.

RB boss speaks on Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda future

The two drivers have been team-mates since Ricciardo returned in the middle of last season but how long that partnership will continue remains to be seen with both drivers out of contract at the end of this year.

But while other teams start to make signings, RB team principal Laurent Mekies exclusively told PlannetF1.com they are in no rush to make a decision.

“As much as we can read and see and feel the excitement around the driver market, if you look at it strictly from our perspective, why on earth do we need to rush?” he said in Monaco.

“It’s race eight, we are working, we are still focused, we are still in that phase of the year where we are trying to understand what our drivers need, trying to tweak the car to what they need, trying to create an environment for them to perform at their best.

“As much as we acknowledge the fact that it seems to be a big topic out there, from our perspectives it’s far too early for us to think about that.”

The lastest rumour has Tsunoda linked with Haas but when asked if the team’s patience could cost them either driver, Mekies was not concerned of that possibility.

“We are well aware of where our contracts stand and whenever the need to discuss the matter will come up we will do it in time but for sure we have no time pressure right now.”

Mekies, one of only 10 team principals on the grid, is in a unique spot of having the Red Bull organisation above him and the likes of Christian Horner and Helmut Marko having a say on the driver choices.

As to how much input he has, the 47-year-old said he knows his objective is to make drivers ready to race for Red Bull.

“Our job is to make sure that we create the environment for our drivers to develop,” he said. “It’s still in the DNA of this team, it’s still a KPI of this team to make sure that we develop drivers for the Red Bull family and fundamentally for racing. So that’s what we are tasked with.

“So the point at which will come the moment of the decision of the drivers is later on this year and I’m sure we’ll be discussing with all the older stakeholders, from Helmut to Christian.”

