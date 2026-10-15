Red Bull’s long-term extension of Laurent Mekies’ contract is evidence that the team’s leadership has found confidence in the succession plan that, in mid-2025, appeared anything but.

In July 2025, Red Bull’s shareholders pulled the plug on Christian Horner’s leadership as team principal and CEO, axing the British executive in an abrupt transition of power as Laurent Mekies was promoted up from the team boss role at Racing Bulls.

Red Bull’s Christian Horner succession plan was anything but straightforward

With Horner having achieved unprecedented success in transforming Red Bull from a cheeky upstart team in the mid-2000s into a near-peerless representative of ‘the establishment’ by way of two separate streaks of sporting dominance, the swift change to oust him and replace him with Mekies bore little resemblance to what could be considered a succession plan.

After all, with no period of overlap within the organisation, how could Mekies – an unproven figurehead at the sharpest end of the grid – hope to be able to emulate the working practices and approach that made Horner so successful?

But, despite Red Bull’s successes on track, the Milton Keynes-based squad was weighed down by the bitter infighting between its most senior figures in the aftermath of the death of company founder Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022. This contributed to some high-profile departures from the squad as the likes of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley departed, as well as Will Courtenay taking up an offer to jump to McLaren.

The constant discord between Horner, Helmut Marko, and Jos Verstappen was exhausting – not just for those within the team, but even from a media perspective – and the toll of this weighed heavily within. The only solution was revolution, and that is what the shareholders chose in mid-2025: an unsentimental split with Horner and those loyal to him, in a bid by Red Bull GmbH to re-assert itself as a team ‘about the can, not the man’.

In his place, Red Bull installed Laurent Mekies – hired into Red Bull’s hierarchy as the Racing Bulls team boss in 2023, in a decision, ironically, pushed for by Horner – raising all sorts of questions about the wisdom of this very sudden change.

After all, while Horner may be a divisive character, his abilities in leadership are inarguable, and his track record inescapable. In contrast, Mekies’ most prominent team leadership role has been as sporting director at Ferrari between 2018 and ’23 – begging the question of why Red Bull would plump for someone so unproven to replace someone of Horner’s stature.

Was Red Bull’s 2025 resurgence beginning before Laurent Mekies took charge?

But, with Horner gone, one of the forks that led to the political backbiting was out of the picture and, almost immediately, the noise began to dwindle – a process that accelerated when Marko, who may have felt the ‘victor’ in the battle, was also axed just a few short months later; having had his role saved in early 2024 by the intervention of the Verstappens, there was no such safety net by late 2025.

While performance was never cited as a reason for the split with Horner, it’s easier to make change when the team isn’t performing, and, for most of the first half of 2025, the RB21 was not quite capable of keeping Max Verstappen in the title fight, and the emotions swirling around the team were more negative than positive, despite still being the second-quickest team.

But the signs of promise were there: had the rain not fallen on race day, Verstappen’s pole position at Silverstone – Horner’s last race in charge – could have been rewarded far more than it was. At the first race immediately following Horner’s axing, Verstappen took pole position for the Sprint and took the win.

The second half of 2025 saw Verstappen’s title bid come to life, and the car finished as the best-performing machine, although it must be pointed out that the development pipeline coinciding with the performance surge started under Horner.

Would the same performance uptick have occurred under Horner as happened under Mekies? That’s an impossible question to answer: technically, there’s no reason it shouldn’t, but would the team have continued to be distracted by the off-track squabbling and the barely-contained bad blood?

Adding to the Red Bull improvement was also the likes of McLaren and Mercedes switching off development to focus on the new regulations of ’26, while Red Bull continued development of the RB21 despite the rapidly dwindling window of reward: not only in a bid for title success, but also to ensure maximum understanding of its processes and correlation – an acknowledgement made by Mekies in late ’25 as he forewarned that this would likely result in a backwards step at the start of the new regulations.

Red Bull’s early 2026 crisis raised fresh questions over Laurent Mekies’ appointment

The momentum of Horner’s era meant it was exceedingly difficult to get a clear picture of how Mekies’ leadership was paying off. While peace had broken out in the ranks, this was always going to happen with the removal of one of the protagonists, particularly one as politically shrewd as Horner.

Was the improvement just a logical symptom of that increased conviviality in the ranks, or was there something more tangible to it?

With the new regulations marking a clear line in the sand, it meant that this year was always going to shine a light on just what Mekies has been doing, no longer able to hide behind the inertia of Horner’s leadership.

It begged the question of whether Red Bull could retain its front-running DNA, all the collective hunger, racing intelligence, and technical/operational savvy that Horner had instilled as a leader.

In the background, the ripples of Horner’s axing and the tightening of Red Bull GmbH’s grip saw Marko also lose his role, while more high-profile departures from the administrative side included the likes of Joanna Fleet, Julia George, Simon Smith-Wright, and Alice Hedworth, while chief designer Craig Skinner departed – the team’s head of race engineering, GianPiero Lambiase, also gave notice in order to jump to McLaren.

As Mekies had warned, 2026 didn’t start well on-track, adding to the off-track impression that the recently-dominant Red Bull was in calamity. 1.5 seconds off the pace with a car Verstappen made clear had issues that he wasn’t enjoying, the Dutch driver’s willingness to hear out proposals from elsewhere only added to the pressure.

Red Bull’s revival has started to change the picture

But, in recent months, the tide has turned, in rather dramatic fashion.

Despite having reached an advanced stage of negotiation with McLaren, Verstappen put pen to paper to stay with Red Bull with a contract extension, despite the bubbling up of tensions with the senior leadership as the RB22 encountered mechanical issues that pitched the driver off-track more than once.

He may have had his head turned, but Verstappen’s underlining of confidence in Red Bull was a clear message to send to the staff who, a year on from the turmoil, may have been wondering whether the best years of the team had passed.

While some big names had left or been axed, Mekies has since secured two high-profile names in Mercedes’ driver programme advisor, Gwen Lagrue, and former Aston Martin performance director, Tom McCullough: Lagrue assuming responsibility for the Red Bull driver programme that Marko had overseen, and McCullough being the successor for Lambiase’s overarching role in the organisation.

The blow of losing Lambiase has been softened by the identification of Tom Hart as an internal successor to become Verstappen’s new race engineer, with the two men having plenty of experience working together already.

There’s also been the appointment, as a freelance consultant, of former Ferrari ‘fixer’, Gino Rosato, who worked closely alongside Michael Schumacher during the Scuderia’s headiest days, with Rosato’s family ties to the Raikkonen camp also helping in landing Red Bull a new (very) junior talent in Ace Raikkonen.

Alongside these positive stories, the worst of the on-track disappointments has also faded: the upgrade package in Miami yielded immediate results, the Austria upgrade brought the RB22 within a few tenths of the front, and the recent Baku upgrade appears to have closed the gap entirely.

Verstappen had the pace to win in Azerbaijan, and then followed it up with controlled victories in Malaysia and Singapore – a little too late for a championship bid, but far bigger results than they appear in isolation, due to what they represent. Not only that, but the team also appears to have broadly figured out how to break its second car ‘curse’ as Isack Hadjar (and Liam Lawson) have performed strongly.

Laurent Mekies takes a different approach to Red Bull’s technical and political battles

In a year of incredibly fast performance development in the earliest days of this regulation cycle, it is Red Bull which appears to be advancing at the fastest rate, and its clear success with correlation between what Pierre Wache’s department has been creating in CFD and simulation and the real world is working far more consistently than some of its efforts during the second half of the ground effect era.

The success of the Red Bull Powertrains project can almost entirely be laid down at the feet of Horner, who was the driving force behind the project as he fell a few months short of welcoming the engine to the grid, with Ben Hodgkinson’s technical leadership creating a power unit that, under the ADUO safety net, has been adjudged as the best on the grid by way of its combustion strength.

Indeed, it’s in the ADUO process that Mekies’ only apparent weakness so far has been highlighted by senior sources: a reluctance to engage in the political machinations of his predecessor meant Red Bull couldn’t generate any upgrade opportunities, caught out by its own immediate excellence and a reluctance to try obfuscating its true strength.

This means that, in theory, the RBPT engine could fall several months behind on overall power unit strength as others factored in ADUO tokens into their development strategies, while RBPT has to wait to be overtaken by another unit’s ICE capabilities before being given any such opportunity to address any weakness across the entire PU.

But Mekies has made it clear that his approach is different to that of the wily Horner, preferring to keep things simple by way of focus on performance without seeking to gain advantages through ‘whatever means necessary’.

It’s too early to say whether this approach is better or worse, but, from conversations with several senior team sources across recent weeks, it’s evident that Mekies’ leadership style is held in high regard, even if the ADUO situation was a stumbling block.

Why Red Bull has committed to Laurent Mekies until 2031

With the second half of 2025 not providing enough of a picture into how Red Bull as a team was truly performing, 2026 is proving positive, despite the slow start. With momentum comes more success, more interest from other names, and Mekies is starting to prove that, while Red Bull was undoubtedly initially weakened by the decision to choose revolution, his approach is starting to bear fruit.

It’s for this reason that it’s no surprise his bosses have chosen to negotiate a long-term contract extension that will see him remain at the helm until the end of 2031 – such longevity wasn’t unusual for Horner’s contracts either.

With the Austrian and Thai shareholders united on Mekies’ leadership style, and with the enthusiastic support of the Verstappen camp, the contract extension represents a declaration of outright confidence that the succession plan – which looked anything but when it happened 15 months ago – is working out.

“The strength of Red Bull has always come from its people and from creating an environment where talented individuals can achieve extraordinary things together,” a joint comment from Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz read.

“Laurent has played a crucial role in guiding the team through an important period of transition while maintaining the competitive spirit and the Red Bull principles that define us.

“This extension reflects our confidence in his leadership and our shared belief in the long-term vision of the team. We are ambitious about what lies ahead and we are committed to building on this momentum together.”

CEO Oliver Mintzlaff was similarly enthusastic, saying, “Laurent has demonstrated outstanding leadership since returning to the Red Bull family.

“He combines technical expertise, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of what makes our team successful.

“Just as importantly, he embodies the values and mentality that define the Red Bull way: courage, teamwork, determination, and an unrelenting desire to compete at the highest level.

“Continuity in leadership is a key ingredient for sustained success, and we are delighted that Laurent will continue to lead the team through the next chapter of our journey.”

Laurent Mekies explains his role in Red Bull’s progress

A year ago, Mekies refused to take any responsibility for the performance upswing in the second half of 2025, declaring his contribution as “zero”. Is his opinion the same now, with his leadership now starting to mature?

“We don’t like the word reshape. It’s a team that has never stopped winning,” he told PlanetF1.com, in response to a question asking him to gauge his contribution in the wake of reshaping the team in his image.

“Last year, we failed for the world title by two points, so we are not looking at… reshaping is not the target.

“The target is to come back to a new winning cycle, having lost the title last year. That’s what unites all of us. That’s what every single department is is trying to do.

“The contribution is one out of 2000 people, in the same way that all of my colleagues are contributing out of 2000.

“It’s the incredible Red Bull Racing spirit that we have. We all have a very, very, very, very tiny part of lap time in our hand, regardless of what function we have in the team, and I think the progress these years have very well demonstrated that we have managed to unlock lap time to an extent that probably has surprised many people, and it’s thanks to every single contribution of our people, so it’s not a reshape.

“It’s a very simple brief that we are following. It’s winning. It’s the only thing that is driving us. We do it with a brutally honest approach that is ours, which you hear when we communicate with our drivers. But it’s the same when we communicate with with each other.

“There is no hiding when it comes to looking for the next lap time pocket, and, in the same way that I refuse a compliment, I can guarantee that you can come tomorrow in Milton Keynes and try to give a compliment to any of these guys, they will react in the exact same way.

“They will look at you and they will tell you, ‘What are you talking about? There was this, this, this, this, and this that was not working, and we need to to get that right’.

“That’s what you will get on the chassis side, that you will get on the PU side, that you will get in any of the support function.

“So we take the win, we take the double win. We will celebrate it with the tea because it’s a phenomenal achievement in only 15 races.

“But we are only focused to what is separating us from the next one.”

A season that started under scrutiny with a team boss attempting to fill the shoes of one of the sport’s most charismatic and dominant leaders has started to yield answers, and, for Laurent Mekies, it’s a task to which he appears to be rising admirably.

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