Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies still feels that “impossible-to-beat opponent” aura around Red Bull which he detected from the outside, now that he is on the inside.

Tasked with leading Red Bull into a new era as the successor to Christian Horner, Mekies said that it is the “giving wings to people and ideas” identity of Red Bull which will take them back to the fight at the front of the F1 grid.

Can Red Bull become champions again under Laurent Mekies?

Throughout their two decade-plus F1 journey, Red Bull Racing had operated with just one team boss, Christian Horner. But following the British Grand Prix, the decision for change was made. Horner was dismissed with immediate effect, as Mekies earned a promotion from Racing Bulls team principal to Red Bull Racing CEO and team boss.

Mekies had originally taken over at the helm of Red Bull’s junior team, Racing Bulls, at the start of 2024. In a post on LinkedIn, he sent a message to his former colleagues.

Mekies’ departure for Red Bull saw Alan Permane transition from Racing Bulls racing director to team principal.

“My time with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls went by so quickly and it still seems strange to think of it as thing of the past,” Mekies wrote.

“In the 18 months I spent there, the team went through a rebirth before going on to become a strong contender in the ultra-competitive midfield. That was down to a tremendous team effort and huge thanks must go to everyone at Racing Bulls for injecting so much positive energy into this new chapter.

“I am absolutely certain that this is just the beginning for what is an incredibly talented group of people.”

But now, the task at hand for Mekies is to restore Red Bull to victorious ways.

Under Horner, the team won six Constructors’ titles and witnessed eight Drivers’ Championship wins by their stars, four for Sebastian Vettel and the same number for Max Verstappen.

But, Red Bull’s dominant ways faded over the last 18 months. The team sits fourth in the current F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings.

However, Mekies does not see a shell of what once was. Far from it. By sticking true to its core value, Mekies believes Red Bull will rise again in Formula 1.

“As for this opportunity I have been given to lead Oracle Red Bull Racing, I consider it an incredible privilege and an honour,” Mekies continued.

“These women and men represent the very best of what ultimate competitiveness is, and I still look at them as the impossible-to-beat opponent they have been for so many of us in the paddock.

“Every hour, every day I’ve spent with the people here has only served to confirm that impression. I am very excited about the enormous potential within this group.

“None of us underestimates the many challenges that lie ahead as we and the sport move into a new era. But the company motto states that Red Bull is about “giving wings to people and ideas” and it is with that unique spirit and energy that we will once again take the fight to the other big beasts of the sport.”

