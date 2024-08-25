Lawrence Stroll gives Adrian Newey update after ‘cheeky’ Martin Brundle question

Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll has shut down Martin Brundle’s questioning regarding Adrian Newey on the Dutch GP grid.

Newey’s F1 future is yet to be decided, with the 65-year-old leaving Red Bull in the middle of next year, with rumours linking him with several rival teams.

Lawrence Stroll shuts down Adrian Newey speculation

The leading contenders for Newey’s signature appear to be Ferrari and Aston Martin, with the latest rumours focusing on the Silverstone-based squad with Italian publication AutoSprint claiming Newey has decided upon Aston Martin.

The publication claims Newey has been convinced by Lawrence Stroll’s significant investments into the facilities and infrastructure of the former Force India team, and has been tempted to sign with the promise of a $100 million, three-year deal.

The claim is that Newey’s move to Aston Martin will be announced in September, but the team have only issued non-committal statements regarding the speculation although, noticeably, have not moved to completely deny the rumours.

CEO Lawrence Stroll rarely speaks to the media but was doorstepped by Sky F1 broadcaster Martin Brundle on the grid at Zandvoort as Brundle lobbed the question straight to the decision-maker.

Asking Stroll when Newey will be starting with Aston Martin, Stroll matter-of-factly replied: “I did not say Adrian would be starting with me!”

With his gambit having not worked out, Brundle acknowledged what he’s tried to do: “No, you didn’t, I know, I was cheeky,” as the interview ended.

If Newey is moving to Aston Martin, the question is how he would fit into the current organisation at the Silverstone factory as former Red Bull chief Dan Fallows is currently Aston Martin’s technical director while former Ferrari man Enrico Cardile is joining as chief technical officer.

Team boss Mike Krack was asked about how a hypothetical move for Newey would work out and what changes Aston Martin would need to make to slot him in during Friday’s press conference at Zandvoort.

Krack said an F1 team in the modern era is “so broad” and expanded on how there have been teams with far more technical heads involved.

“It is not like you have to make huge changes,” he said of Newey’s possible arrival.

“I think there was a time where there was a team that had seven technical directors.

“So I think we are very far from that. I think someone like that [Newey], you have to make any kind of effort to integrate and adjust your structure to get the best out of it.”

