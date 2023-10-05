Lawrence Stroll’s clear and harsh verdict on prospective Andretti-Cadillac F1 team

Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll says Formula 1 does not need an 11th team and so gives a firm no to the Andretti-Cadillac bid.

Andretti-Cadillac were the only bid to successfully make it through the FIA’s process for bringing a new team onto the Formula 1 grid, with the next hurdle now being to convince Formula One Management that they should be given a seat at the table.

And this could well be the major hurdle to clear.

Lawrence Stroll claims F1 does not need Andretti-Cadillac

While Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali is unconvinced on the argument to expand the Formula 1 grid, many of the existing teams are outright cold on the idea, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff a particular key opponent.

Much of the issue boils down to money, with any new team joining the revenue distribution and thus weakening the cut for the existing teams, and now the Aston Martin team owner Stroll has emerged as a firm opponent of the F1 door opening for Andretti-Cadillac.

“I think F1, at the moment, the business is on fire,” said Stroll in an interview with Sky.

“The sport has never been in a better place. I believe if it isn’t broken, you don’t need to fix it.

“So, I’m a strong believer that it’s working really well with 10 teams right now. And I believe that’s the way it should stay.”

Helmut Marko foresees problems with Andretti-Cadillac F1 entry

Red Bull advisor Marko has also given the Andretti-Cadillac bid a frosty reception, arguing that on top of the financial issues for existing teams, he also believes that most circuits would struggle to accommodate an extra outfit.

“An eleventh team means that not only does each team have to give away more of the money pie, but also that the value of each individual team falls,” he told F1-Insider.com. “Of course, nobody wants that.

“Most race tracks are maxed out in terms of space. Where are you supposed to put an additional team in the already very narrow pit lanes? In the paddock, you would probably have to reduce the size of the hospitalities. But the teams are not interested in that.”

The 10 F1 teams are now preparing to tackle the Qatar Grand Prix, as the Lusail International Circuit returns to the calendar after its 2021 debut.

