Aston Martin executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll, said he will not give up on Aston Martin’s mission of being world champions.

The team has invested heavily in new facilities in recent years, with an all-new factory complemented by high-profile hires in the likes of Adrian Newey and Enrico Cardile, to lead the team’s technical efforts.

Lawrence Stroll: ‘Winning is what we’re here for’ at Aston Martin

While the Silverstone-based team sits seventh in the standings as the current season unfolds, much of Aston Martin’s resource has been placed into laying the foundations for the team’s future, with a brand-new factory and up-to-date facilities dwarfing the team’s old site, which formerly housed Jordan in years gone by.

With the team’s infrastructure having considerably increased in size, Aston Martin and its factory power unit deal with Honda will provide one of the early talking points of 2026, as to whether or not the first Newey-led design with the team will bring results.

Stroll said upon his takeover of the team that it would be a “10-year journey” to winning a title, but six years in, he renewed his ambition to see Aston Martin at the top of Formula 1.

“I’m relentless. I don’t give up until the mission is completed,” Stroll said in an interview on the team’s website. “In this case, the mission is being world champions.

“I’ve been fortunate enough and successful in all the ventures I’ve done. This is the most passionate I’ve been, the most heartfelt, which drives me more, excites me more, frustrates me more.

“When it disappoints, it hurts more, and in this business, there’s a lot of disappointment. There’s a lot of lows before you get to a lot of highs.”

With Stroll having been at the forefront of the team’s transformation from one of the smallest on the grid to a much larger operation, he highlighted just how big a difference their new Silverstone base will make to their plans.

“When I took over this team, about six years ago, I said, ‘It’ll be a 10-year journey to winning a Formula 1 World Championship’,” he explained.

“You’re now witnessing the premises that we’ve built in order to provide the tools.

“There’s no other factory like this in any other Formula 1 team. There’s no wind tunnel like it. There’s no other driver simulator like it. And the whole campus has that feeling of winning, of performance, of people striving to find that extra tenth or hundredth of a second.

“Winning is what we’re here for. Success is measured here by how you perform. For us, the ultimate goal is to be world champions.

“Now we need to give it some time for everybody to gel and to work to bring these new exciting rules and regulations that are coming in next year to our level of expectations.”

