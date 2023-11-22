It’s been another busy – and, frankly, quite strange – day of F1 news as attention slowly turns towards this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lawrence Stroll’s private travelling habits have come under the microscope (yes, really…), while two teams on the 2023 are edging closer to new identities.

Let’s get into today’s fast-paced roundup…

Shock horror: Lawrence Stroll flies a lot

Breaking news: private jet owner flies a lot.

In other news: water is wet.

The flying habits of Lawrence Stroll have been exposed by a British newspaper – you can probably guess which one – who somehow seem both shocked and disgusted that the Aston Martin team owner doesn’t leave his personal aircraft to rust on the front lawn.

Still, guess it makes a change from those inane columns from Adrian Chiles about that time his reading glasses slid to the tip of his nose…

Read more: Shock Lawrence Stroll revelation raises questions over Aston Martin’s climate mission

AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo close to finalising new names

A decade after F1 had two teams called Lotus on the grid, two more have competed running variations of the word Alpha. How typical that they should both change their names at exactly the same time.

While Red Bull are looking for a better solution for their junior team AlphaTauri, the loss of the Alfa Romeo name is a necessity for a Sauber team preparing to welcome Audi in 2026.

We have all the details about when exactly you can expect to hear about their new identities.

Read more: Two huge announcements confirming F1 2024 changes are imminent

Guenther Steiner involved in shock TV switch

Drive to Survive has unearthed a monster.

Fresh from becoming a published author earlier this year, Guenther Steiner is to turn his attention to television production by working on a comedy show based loosely on himself.

All very well, Guenther, but what about that F1 team you’re in charge of who are rock bottom of the Constructors’ Championship?

Read more: Guenther Steiner to launch shock new TV project inspired by Drive to Survive success

Mick Schumacher back in racing as F1 dream dies

It’s impossible to mention Guenther Steiner’s name without thinking of poor old Mick Schumacher.

They’re like chalk and cheese, which is a pretty accurate way to describe how their relationship developed at Haas.

Young Schumi was left without an F1 seat this time last year after Steiner decided to turn Haas into F1’s equivalent of Dad’s Army by bringing back Nico Hulkenberg as Kevin Magnussen’s team-mate.

Mick hoped becoming Mercedes’ reserve driver would help him get back on the grid, but with no offers forthcoming he has decided to race elsewhere in 2024.

Read more: Mick Schumacher’s big racing return announced for 2024 season

Lewis Hamilton opens up about F1 2023 realisation

Strapped so tightly into the cockpit, F1 drivers feel every little bump the car hits and every little slide the car has. It becomes an extension of their beings.

That’s the sort of thing Martin Brundle says anyway and it seems to work for him.

It also worked for Lewis Hamilton, albeit not quite in the way he wanted, with the Mercedes driver detailing the moment he realised he wouldn’t be fighting for the title in 2023.

Clue: it came pretty quick.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton reveals moment he realised Mercedes W14 not ‘title-winning level’