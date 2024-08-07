Major Lawrence Stroll impact unearthed amid huge Newey and Verstappen swoop

Lawrence Stroll is “the most convincing” person in the F1 paddock according to Mike Krack, his words potentially ringing true amidst reports they’ve beaten Ferrari to Adrian Newey’s signature.

That could be just the start of his swoop with Italian publication AutoSprint claiming Stroll is now also negotiating with Max Verstappen.

Can Lawrence Stroll ‘convince’ Max Verstappen to join Aston Martin?

On a charge to turn Aston Martin into a championship-winning Formula 1 team, Stroll has made key signings including Enrico Cardile from Ferrari as the team’s Chief Technical Officer from 2025 and beating almost every team on the grid to Andy Cowell, Mercedes’ former engine boss. He’ll take up his position as Group Chief Executive Officer in October.

But according to AutoSprint Stroll is by no means done.

Setting his sights on Red Bull’s soon-to-be-former design genius, Auto Motor und Sport reported Stroll told Aston Martin staff to leave the premises so that he could give Newey a private tour of the team’s state-of-the-art facilities.

Although the Canadian businessman wanted to avoid any leaks, it didn’t take long for news of the tour to reach the media.

But it seems it has paid off for Aston Martin and Stroll with Newey reportedly accepting a $100 million deal to join the team with confirmation expected in September.

Stroll, it’s now being claimed, wants another leading Red Bull star in Max Verstappen – so much so he’d shift his son Lance to Aston Martin’s WEC programme to make room for the triple World Champion.

According to the Italian publication, negotiations between the two sides have already begun with an eye to doing a deal for 2026.

Should Verstappen swap Red Bull for Aston Martin, that would be a blow for Mercedes and Toto Wolff with the Austrian having publicly courted the Dutchman all season.

But, according to Aston Martin team boss Krack, there is no one in the F1 paddock who is more convincing than team owner Stroll.

Speaking about Cowell’s signing at the British GP, Krack told the media including PlanetF1.com: “Lawrence is the most convincing [person] of anyone in the paddock.

“He is very strong in it, but it is not only words.

“If you look [at the factory], it is very impressive what is happening there, the factory and wind tunnel is state-of-the-art and Andy has a high opinion of Honda.

“There are a lot of elements in the mix that can promise a good future as Group CEO.”

