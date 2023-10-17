Lawrence Stroll grilled on son’s poor form after Qatar Grand Prix strop

Lawrence Stroll believes his son’s poor form has not been “anything to do with his own abilities” but instead “a lot of bad luck.”

Lance Stroll trails team-mate Fernando Alonso by 136 points in the standings and while Aston Martin once looked favourites for the P2 spot, they now find themselves looking over their shoulder at a charging McLaren.

It is this lopsidedness in terms of the team’s points that have got many questioning whether Lance Stroll deserves his spot but his father and Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll believes that is an unfair question.

Luck not ability cause of Lance Stroll’s problems says Lawrence

Stroll’s 2023 season started in the worst possible way when a preseason bike injury saw him break both wrists and miss out on the Bahrain test. Miraculously, the Canadian was back in the car for the first race at the same venue the following weekend but admitted he later on, he did so though immense pain.

But his results have hardly improved since he recovered with his weekend in Qatar last time out being a particularly bad one. Not only did he exit qualifying in the first round, he was forced to apologise to the FIA after a compliance officer investigated Stroll shoving his trainer in the Aston Martin garage.

But Lawrence Stroll has jumped to his son’s defence, saying his points deficit to Alonso is nothing to do with “his own abilities” but instead “a lot of bad luck.”

“Lance started the year on the back foot with two broken wrists for the first half-dozen races, which was very challenging, but really did a heroic job – and he’s had an unfortunate amount of bad luck,” Stroll told Sky Sports.

“He’s had nine retirements due to engine failures, or a rear-wing fail [at the Japanese Grand Prix].

“Half of the races it hasn’t been anything to do with his own abilities, he has just had a lot of bad luck, sadly.”

But while there has been criticism of Stroll Jnr, you would be hard pressed to find anyone who has a bad word to say about Alonsi’s form this year. The Spaniard has recorded seven podiums going into the United States Grand Prix and although that 33rd win continues to elude him, he has already achieved his biggest points scoring season since 2013.

“He’s brought a tremendous amount,” Stroll said of the two-time World Champion.

“He’s full of energy like he’s 22 years old, he’s very committed, extremely motivated, obviously hugely talented and a fantastic ambassador for the brand.

“He’s been fantastic as a Formula 1 driver, so I’d say on and off the track he’s been a fantastic ambassador for Aston Martin.”

