Lawrence Stroll shares new Adrian Newey conversation detail in ultimate long-game

With Adrian Newey expected to sign with Aston Martin in the coming days, Lawrence Stroll will finally get his man having revealed he’s been talking with design guru for “years”.

Stepping away from Red Bull next season after two decades with the Milton Keynes squad, Newey’s future team – if any – has been one of this season’s hot topics.

Lawrence Stroll ‘certainly hopes’ Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin

But while Ferrari led the initial running, PlanetF1.com understands the Briton is days away from putting pen to paper on a deal with Aston Martin after agreeing terms with Stroll.

The announcement, when it eventually comes, will mark the end of Stroll’s long-time pursuit of the design legend.

“Adrian and I have been talking not only for months but actually for years,” the Aston Martin team owner told Bloomberg.

“Adrian is clearly the most talented and gifted individual in F1 based on his track record and history.

“So I’d be very excited for Adrian to join our team, as I think every other F1 team on the grid would feel exactly the same.”

Asked if that would happen, he simply replied: “I certainly hope so.”

65-year-old Newey is widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 designers in the sport’s history with his cars recording 25 championship titles with another two possible this season.

More on Adrian Newey’s Red Bull exit

👉Adrian Newey’s gardening leave explained: How F1 legend will spend his final days at Red Bull

👉Life after Adrian Newey: Meet the man set to take over Red Bull’s technical programme

Formula 1 will have to wait a few more days for confirmation after Newey’s manager Eddie Jordan confirmed that an arrangement with Red Bull has delayed the Newey/Aston Martin announcement until September 6 at the earliest.

However, speaking to the BBC, the former F1 team boss made it clear he had nothing more to say on the subject.

“I am not prepared to answer – I will not be forthcoming in any shape or form,” he said.

Aston Martin’s star driver Fernando Alonso was also quizzed on the Newey rumours after a point-less showing at the Italian Grand Prix where he missed out on a point by 0.193s.

“Well, there’s still only rumours, and I think it’s not only one man’s job to fix things,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“It’s more what we have now and what we are producing. Understanding what is going in the right direction, what is going in the wrong direction, and try to prepare 2025 in a better way.”

Read next: Red Bull braced for F1 2024 title defeat as boss goes all in on Max Verstappen – report