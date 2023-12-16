Lawrence Stroll gives definitive answer to swirling Aston Martin F1 sale rumours

Aston Martin F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll has reaffirmed his commitment, quashing all talk of an impending sale.

Stroll’s association with the team began when he purchased the bankrupt outfit, at that point known as Force India, in 2018.

From there it was renamed Racing Point and again to Aston Martin in time for the F1 2021 campaign, following his investment into the British car manufacturer.

Lawrence Stroll not selling Aston Martin F1 team

Under Stroll, the team has invested heavily into the creation of a new campus, windtunnel and simulator, as well as significantly expanding the workforce as Aston Martin work towards their goal of F1 World Championship glory.

However, rumours that Stroll could be looking to sell the team on bubbled throughout much of the F1 2023 campaign, with the confirmation that he had sold a minority stake to private equity firm Arctos Partners only increasing speculation that he was on his way to the exit door.

Sky F1’s Craig Slater recently suggested he could see why team owners such as Stroll and one-third Mercedes owner Toto Wolff may be looking to cash in as the value of the F1 teams skyrocket, but Stroll made it clear he is here for many years to come.

“You don’t go spending hundreds of millions of pounds, building the greatest new Formula 1 campus and hiring 400 of the greatest employees if you’re about to leave the business,” Stroll told The New York Times.

“It could not be any further from the truth that I have any interest in ever not being the majority shareholder of this team for a very long time, and it is the same with the road car company.

“I’m not going anywhere. I plan to run these businesses for many years. I’m at the beginning of the journey on both.”

Aston Martin took a huge step forward in performance for the start of F1 2023, but were unable to sustain it as they ultimately slipped to a P5 finish in the Constructors’ Championship.

The team will continue on its five-year plan for F1 title success, with a deal secured to switch to Honda power for 2026 when the new regulations are unleashed, Honda playing a key role in Red Bull’s current rise to F1 dominance.

