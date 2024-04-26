Lawrence Stroll ‘in early talks’ to sell minority Aston Martin stake – report

Lawrence Stroll is in “early talks” to sell a minority stake of up to 25 per cent in the Aston Martin F1 team, it has been claimed.

Stroll has overseen a remarkable transformation of the Silverstone-based team since rescuing the then-Force India outfit from administration in the summer of 2018.

Lawrence Stroll to sell minority stake in Aston Martin F1 team?

Since rebranding the squad as Aston Martin – the car company Stroll owns independently from the F1 team – ahead of the 2021 season, the team have cemented their position as one of the most competitive forces on the grid, claiming fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship in 2023.

Aston Martin announced last May that the team will enter a technical partnership with Honda – currently the engine supplier to World Champions Red Bull – for F1’s next major regulation changes in 2026.

Mr Stroll received a further boost recently after two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso committed his future to Aston Martin, signing a new multi-year contract until at least the end of the 2026 season as the team target title glory.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Follow PlanetF1.com’s WhatsApp channel for all the F1 breaking news!

Lawrence Stroll: How the Aston Martin F1 owner made his $3.6 billion fortune

And it has emerged that Mr Stroll is keen to capitalise on the success of the team as well as the growing popularity of Formula 1, with renowned business outlet Bloomberg claiming the Canadian billionaire “is willing to sell as much as 25 per cent in the racing business” according to people familiar with the situation.

It is said that Stroll, according to an unnamed source, “is hoping to improve on the £1billion ($1.3billion) valuation of last November’s deal to sell a minority stake to US private equity firm Arctos Partners.”

Bloomberg has quoted a spokesperson as commenting: “From time to time and more recently following the Arctos Partners investment, the team is contacted by interested parties.”

The spokesperson reportedly added that any talks are confidential and there is nothing yet to announce.

The suggestion that Mr Stroll could be prepared to sell a stake in the team comes at a time Aston Martin have been heavily linked with a move for Adrian Newey, who has reportedly signalled his intention to leave Red Bull.

Reports last month claimed Mr Stroll presented a lucrative contract offer to Newey at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with F1 commentator Peter Windsor – who previously worked with Newey at Williams – claiming the 65-year-old has declined the proposal.

He said: “Of course, they’d all want to have Adrian Newey. That’s a point that needs to be made.

“Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin would all want Adrian Newey, for sure.

“My understanding is that already there has been offered a lot of money by Aramco [Aston Martin title sponsors] and Aston therefore, and he’s turned it down. That’s my understanding of what the Aston situation is.

“And it doesn’t surprise me because I don’t think he needs the money. I don’t think money is a motivation for Adrian.

“I think it’s racing and it’s whether he enjoys it and whether it’s going to fit in with what he wants to do other things in life, and you throw a billion pounds at him now, and it’s not going to make a lot of difference.

“I think it might have 10 years ago, even maybe eight years ago. But now? I don’t think so, I think he’s past that point, and he can basically do whatever he wants, however he wants to do it.

“My understanding is that he’s already rejected that, so I’d be surprised if he goes to Aston. Of course, it’s still a possibility.”

Read next: Adrian Newey sabbatical? What we know so far about shock Red Bull exit rumours