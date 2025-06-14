Lawson spills the beans on Daniel Ricciardo guidance for Canadian GP

At the Canadian Grand Prix in 2025, Daniel Ricciardo was behind the wheel of a Racing Bulls machine — but his time at the team was cut short later in the year when he was replaced by Liam Lawson.

While Ricciardo hasn’t been a regular in the paddock since that time, he appears to bear no ill will toward Lawson — and in fact has provided him with some key advice heading into Sunday’s race.

Liam Lawson shares Daniel Ricciardo advice ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix was a strong weekend for the Racing Bulls teammates of Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda — and it was the Australian who emerged as the star.

From fifth on the grid, Ricciardo brought his car home in eighth place. While that singular performance wasn’t enough to preserve the Australian driver’s place on the team through the end of the season, it seems as if Ricciardo hasn’t held any grudges against the man who ultimately came to replace him: Liam Lawson.

Lawson was promoted to Formula 1 after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, having subbed in for an injured Ricciardo in 2023 as well.

While Lawson’s season has been tough so far — he started 2025 as a Red Bull Racing driver, only to be demoted after just three races — he’s found an ally in Daniel Ricciardo.

“I actually spoke to Daniel last week about this track and he loved it,” Lawson admitted during Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Despite having competed in a handful of events over the previous two years, the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is not one that Lawson has experienced before.

While the Kiwi initially tried to play it coy about the advice he received, he did ultimately admit that Ricciardo told him to “use lots of kerb. That’s probably the main one.”

He continued, “It’s a track where as drivers… it’s a bit unique compared to most tracks that we drive on.

“It can be quite bumpy, and obviously there is a lot of kerb use around it.

“So, yeah, I think it’s unique, it’s something that we all enjoy, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Making any predictions about his performance at a track he’s never been to before is a challenge, and Lawson said as much when asked if he felt the Racing Bulls machine would be as quick in 2025 as it was in 2024.

“It’s good to know that the car was fast last year,” he said, “but at the same time, it’s quite often now that we look at last year’s results and, to be honest, they don’t repeat themselves a lot of the time.

“Tracks that maybe we haven’t been strong at, we’ve actually been strong at this year, and vice versa.

“I think we just have to take it like any weekend. For me personally, it’s a track that I’m very excited for. It’s an iconic place. It looks like a fun track.”

